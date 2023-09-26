SAG-AFTRA may be going on strike again. This time it’s video game performers

We’ve moved one step closer to there being another SAG-AFTRA strike in addition to the historic Hollywood actors’ strike that is already taking place.

Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA released the results of a vote cast by its video game performers earlier this month. The issue on the ballot was whether SAG-AFTRA video game performers should strike if video game companies will not agree to acceptable new terms in future Interactive Media Agreement (IMA) contracts. Of the 34,687 SAG-AFTRA video game performers who cast a ballot, 98.32% voted in favor of strike authorization.

SAG-AFTRA video game performers include those who do motion capture work in video games, as well as other actors and performers who do such work as voice acting and stunts. The main issues that the union is fighting for are increased wages that keep pace with inflation, basic safety precautions for performers, and protections surrounding exploitative uses of artificial intelligence.

SAG-AFTRA has been negotiating for its members with major video game companies since last October. Those major video game companies include Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Epic Games, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games. The union says so far the companies have failed to agree to acceptable terms its members deserve.