SAG-AFTRA may be going on strike again. This time it’s video game performers

We’ve moved one step closer to there being another SAG-AFTRA strike in addition to the historic Hollywood actors’ strike that is already taking place.
Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA released the results of a vote cast by its video game performers earlier this month. The issue on the ballot was whether SAG-AFTRA video game performers should strike if video game companies will not agree to acceptable new terms in future Interactive Media Agreement (IMA) contracts. Of the 34,687 SAG-AFTRA video game performers who cast a ballot, 98.32% voted in favor of strike authorization.
SAG-AFTRA video game performers include those who do motion capture work in video games, as well as other actors and performers who do such work as voice acting and stunts. The main issues that the union is fighting for are increased wages that keep pace with inflation, basic safety precautions for performers, and protections surrounding exploitative uses of artificial intelligence.
SAG-AFTRA has been negotiating for its members with major video game companies since last October. Those major video game companies include Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Epic Games, Take 2 Productions, VoiceWorks Productions, and WB Games. The union says so far the companies have failed to agree to acceptable terms its members deserve.
“Between the exploitative uses of AI and lagging wages, those who work in video games are facing many of the same issues as those who work in film and television,” SAG-AFTRA chief contracts officer Ray Rodriguez said in a statement announcing the strike authorization. “This strike authorization makes an emphatic statement that we must reach an agreement that will fairly compensate these talented performers, provide common-sense safety measures, and allow them to work with dignity. Our members’ livelihoods depend on it.”
It’s important to note that though SAG-AFTRA video game performers authorized a strike, the strike isn’t a given yet. Now that the strike has been authorized, it could give SAG-AFTRA more leverage in negotiations that are due to take place today, tomorrow, and Thursday. Also, a decision to go ahead with the strike would not affect the current SAG-AFTRA Hollywood actors strike, nor would a resolution of that strike impact any potential video game performers strike.
In other strike news, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have tentatively agreed to a deal, which could see the WGA strike coming to an end. That strike has been going on since May. The major concerns fueling all three strike actions are livable wages that keep pace with inflation and fears of companies using artificial intelligence technologies to exploit or replace workers.