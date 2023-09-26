Just over a week after Apple released iOS 17 for the iPhone, the company is dropping another major software update today. This time the software is macOS Sonoma, the latest operating system powering Apple’s Mac desktops and MacBook laptops.
While macOS Sonoma isn’t as major an update for Mac as iOS 17 was for iPhone, the Mac’s latest operating system does offer enough new features for it to feel like your Mac has gained significant new capabilities. Perhaps the best new feature is the addition of desktop widgets in macOS Sonoma, which allow you to keep your Mac and even iPhone widgets on your desktop at all times—helping you to read information from myriad apps with just a glance.
MacOS Sonoma also features a new screensaver system that mimics the popular aerial screensavers found on its Apple TV set top box. But the screensavers in macOS Sonoma also slowly freeze in place to become your desktop background, giving your Mac desktop an organic feel. And of course, macOS Sonoma includes many features that came to iOS 17 last week, such as Messages improvements.
While Apple has confirmed that macOS Sonoma will be released today, Tuesday, September 26th, it didn’t specify when.
So, what time can we expect macOS Sonoma to be available for download? If the company follows the same release schedule as it did with iOS 17, which is likely, the new Mac operating system will be released at 10 a.m. Pacific time today. Here’s how that time converts to time zones around the world:
- Hawaii Standard Time (HST): 7:00 a.m.
- Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 a.m.
- Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 a.m.
- Central Time (CT): 12:00 p.m.
- Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 p.m.
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 6:00 p.m.
- Central European Time (CET): 7:00 p.m.
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 8:00 p.m.
- Moscow Standard Time (MSK): 8:00 p.m.
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 10:30 p.m.
- Indochina Time (ICT): 11:00 p.m.
- China Standard Time (CST): 1:00 a.m. (September 27)
- Japan Standard Time (JST): 2:00 a.m. (September 27)
- Australia Western Standard Time (AWST): 2:00 a.m. (September 27)
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 3:00 a.m. (September 27)
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): 5:00 a.m. (September 27)
MacOS Sonoma runs on most Mac desktops released in 2019 and later and on most MacBooks released in 2018 and later, plus the 2017 iMac Pro and 2018 Mac mini and later. It is a free download, which you can access by opening the System Settings app on your Mac and clicking General and then Software Update.