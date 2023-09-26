Just over a week after Apple released iOS 17 for the iPhone, the company is dropping another major software update today. This time the software is macOS Sonoma, the latest operating system powering Apple’s Mac desktops and MacBook laptops.

While macOS Sonoma isn’t as major an update for Mac as iOS 17 was for iPhone, the Mac’s latest operating system does offer enough new features for it to feel like your Mac has gained significant new capabilities. Perhaps the best new feature is the addition of desktop widgets in macOS Sonoma, which allow you to keep your Mac and even iPhone widgets on your desktop at all times—helping you to read information from myriad apps with just a glance.

MacOS Sonoma also features a new screensaver system that mimics the popular aerial screensavers found on its Apple TV set top box. But the screensavers in macOS Sonoma also slowly freeze in place to become your desktop background, giving your Mac desktop an organic feel. And of course, macOS Sonoma includes many features that came to iOS 17 last week, such as Messages improvements.

While Apple has confirmed that macOS Sonoma will be released today, Tuesday, September 26th, it didn’t specify when.