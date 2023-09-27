How to brag without sounding arrogant, according to new research

For some, showing off comes naturally. For most, however, there’s a real discomfort associated with bragging about your professional accomplishments, but that reluctance can prevent us from receiving due credit.

Fear not, shy braggers, because new research proves there is at least one effective way to toot your own horn without those negative feelings. According to a recent study conducted by researchers at Vanderbilt University, the best way to take credit for your accomplishments is to do so while hyping up those around you.

According to the study, Dual-Promotion: Bragging Better by Promoting Peers, coupling your own accomplishments with those of others takes out that bitterness in bragging that can leave a bad taste.

“There’s what’s called the self-promotion dilemma, this idea that when you self-promote you do look more competent . . . but it hurts [perceptions of] warmth,” said Vanderbilt University associate professor of marketing and the study’s lead author, Eric VanEpps. “Typically, they’re seen as opposing forces; if I increase competence I do it at the cost of warmth, but if I say really nice things about other people, or self-deprecate, I’ll look warm, but at the cost of competence.”