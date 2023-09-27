Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

It turns out there is a right way and a wrong way to brag about your professional accomplishments.

How to brag without sounding arrogant, according to new research

[Photo: Image Source/Getty Images]

BY Jared Lindzon5 minute read

For some, showing off comes naturally. For most, however, there’s a real discomfort associated with bragging about your professional accomplishments, but that reluctance can prevent us from receiving due credit.  

Fear not, shy braggers, because new research proves there is at least one effective way to toot your own horn without those negative feelings. According to a recent study conducted by researchers at Vanderbilt University, the best way to take credit for your accomplishments is to do so while hyping up those around you.

According to the study, Dual-Promotion: Bragging Better by Promoting Peers, coupling your own accomplishments with those of others takes out that bitterness in bragging that can leave a bad taste.

“There’s what’s called the self-promotion dilemma, this idea that when you self-promote you do look more competent . . . but it hurts [perceptions of] warmth,” said Vanderbilt University associate professor of marketing and the study’s lead author, Eric VanEpps. “Typically, they’re seen as opposing forces; if I increase competence I do it at the cost of warmth, but if I say really nice things about other people, or self-deprecate, I’ll look warm, but at the cost of competence.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Lindzon is a freelance journalist, public speaker and Fast Company contributor who has reported on technology and the future of work for over a decade. Through that period his writing has been featured in many of the world’s top news publications—including the BBC, The Globe and Mail, and the Toronto Star, covering a broad range of subject matters, from entrepreneurship and technology to entertainment and politics. More

Explore Topics