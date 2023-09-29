3 ways AI and technology can help you get a job

BY Maggie Hulce4 minute read

While many job seekers fear AI could take over the roles they want, AI can actually have a huge—and beneficial—impact on how you look for, and ultimately find, a job. Finding a job is a frustrating process for most people. When 4 in 5 job seekers do not hear back from companies to which they’ve applied, it’s no wonder that self-doubt and resentment start to creep in. Did the employer see my resume? Have they rejected me, but didn’t bother to reply? Sometimes, the culprit is as simple as outdated systems that mistakenly filter out qualified candidates. There are many ways we can make the process of getting a job simpler, faster, and more human, but the clearest path is to let technology, including AI, do a lot of (but not all) the work for you.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS MATTER The ill will toward employers who don’t (or can’t) respond is real. According to a recent Indeed Harris Poll survey, 68% of job seekers said if they don’t hear back on an application, they would never apply to that employer again, and 75% said they would start to feel negatively about the company. A job hunt should not be stunted by the whims of employers and inefficient systems. Job seekers deserve to know their options and to hear back from employers. They should be alerted to similar job posts from more responsive employers so they can continue their searches and get hired. Recommendations are at the heart of so many things we do today. When a grocery item we ordered runs out, the app suggests six alternatives. Why can’t a job platform do the same?

THREE TIPS TO MAXIMIZE YOUR CHANCES FOR SUCCESS AI technologies are getting us closer to that reality. Job seekers using matching platforms like Indeed are already discovering more opportunities and connecting with hiring managers significantly faster. To make the most out of this rapidly evolving technology, there are several steps to take that will help find the right opportunity and get hired faster. 1. Use Platforms That Also Highlight YOU To Employers

Many job platforms have the capability to recommend you to potential employers. When a company lists a job opening, they get a list of suggested candidates to invite to apply, based on how well the skills and preferences of the job seeker align with the role. For a job seeker, creating a profile on a job platform, rather than applying as a guest, is a rather effortless way to market yourself to opportunities beyond what you would normally consider. Simply create a profile and share your professional experience, skills, and preferences, and let technology do the work for you. In doing so, you are allowing AI to bring hiring managers to you. 2. Share Your Skills (Not Just Your Resume)

Employers struggle to glean skills from traditional chronological resumes and often make assumptions based on past roles and responsibilities. However, many skills are transferable from one industry to another or one role to the next. Now that you have created a profile, the best way to get noticed is to take away the guesswork and highlight specific skills you bring to the table. We encourage job seekers to use this AI and technology to make this process instant and control their own marketing, rather than counting on the recruiter to extrapolate from your resume. To further tailor your profile, note your preferences such as types of jobs desired, hours, and minimum pay. AI plays a fundamental role in simplifying hiring. At Indeed, we use AI for our job matching and recommendations to speed up connections between job seekers and employers. The more job seekers share about their skills and preferences, the better we get at suggesting appropriate opportunities with responsive employers. In turn, job seekers are much more likely to hear back from employers because they are truly qualified for the job.

3. Share Your Feedback With The Platform Early And Often Matching platforms—and the AI behind them—get smarter as you share more data with them. So give feedback as often as you can. If there’s a company you really don’t want to work for, make a note of it. If you see a recommended job that offers pay you wouldn’t consider, share that feedback and make sure your minimum pay is clear on your profile. The more specific you are about what you like and don’t like, the better your recommendations become. For example, someone who worked as a retail associate during the holidays has comparable skills to a sales or account executive, which can pay up to $35,000 more annually. Even if the career change doesn’t happen immediately, you would at least now know which of your skills are transferable to what type of professions and can work toward filling the necessary gaps to make the jump.