A wide variety of companies are bracing for the additional work that will come from looming global tax reforms and environmental, social, and governance obligations. As such, a revolutionary approach is catching on with the biggest global businesses to create more value from their corporate tax and finance functions. The approach is rooted in a paradigm shift in thinking about these critical operations, long viewed by some C-suite executives as black-box compliance and cost centers. For much of the last decade, businesses have been transforming these functions in response to a confluence of talent, technology, and regulatory pressures, as well as a need to reduce costs. One major benefit of the trending approach, which the EY organization started tracking about five years ago, is that it empowers tax and finance professionals to perform higher-level tasks that better inform broader business strategy and decision-making in insightful and data-driven ways.

LOOMING TAX REFORMS This higher performance is going to be even more important given the massive global tax reforms looming for multinational groups with revenues of at least €750 million. Known in tax parlance as “Pillar Two” or “BEPS 2.0,” these tax reforms represent an unprecedented level of cooperation among countries to set global minimum taxes that could require separate analyses in every country in which an organization operates, resulting in additional “top-up” taxes in some. As the Business Roundtable communicated in February to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which promulgated the rules, the reporting requirements are “complex and lengthy, requiring a huge number of data points, many of which do not currently exist in systems,” and “the process to collect the data will be time-consuming and costly to implement and onerous to perform each year.”

ESG is another area that will demand a lot of focus. Requirements for more tax transparency by multinational companies is one major outcome of the OECD’s work. Although initiatives in the U.S. have caused some pushback from businesses, new transparency efforts only continue to gain momentum around the world. Dave Reubzaet, director of global advisory at the Global Reporting Initiative, observed that “Pressure on companies to disclose much and where they pay their taxes isn’t going away.” He cited momentum in Australia and the E.U. to mandate more public disclosure of tax affairs of companies operating in those jurisdictions. TRANSFORMING OPERATING MODELS

The Thomson Reuters 2022 State of the Corporate Tax Department survey found that, “In order to deal with upcoming regulatory changes, 40% of respondents said they would need additional resources in the form of external support, new hires, and outsourcing to a third party.” The 2023 EY Tax and Finance Operations survey found 96% of businesses are transforming their tax operating models. Furthermore, they are 95% more likely than not to co-source—augment internal efforts with external service providers—over the next two years because they lack the resources to deal with legislative, technological, and workforce challenges. Global tax reform and ESG-related tax transparency only compound these pressures. One of the most surprising trend developments has been the rapid growth of transformation among different businesses. While 95% of companies with revenues above $20 billion have been more likely to co-source, the proportion of businesses with revenues below $20 billion that said they were more likely to co-source jumped to 94% in 2023 from 79% in 2022.

TRANSFORMATION LOOKS DIFFERENT FOR EVERYONE Tax and finance function transformations look different for different companies. Some decide to invest internally by building future-proof technology and hiring people with the right combination of technical and technology skills to operate it. Others outsource their tasks to a vendor with the right capabilities. The latest EY survey found the hybrid co-sourcing approach, in which many basic compliance tasks are outsourced while more critical tasks are retained in-house, has emerged as the most popular solution. A major reason for this popularity is the approach lets businesses get more value out of their own people; 59% of respondents said driving effective talent management is the most significant benefit of co-sourcing routine tasks.

Increasing productivity will likely be a constant pursuit in the coming years. One way organizations may look to increase productivity is by using generative artificial intelligence. A Stanford University and MIT study found access to generative AI tools made workers 14% more productive compared to those without access. However, a separate Thomson Reuters survey of the legal and accounting professions found just 4% currently use these tools in their operations. Freeing up these professionals to perform additional high-value tasks will be crucial for businesses to deal confidently with increased reporting requirements for BEPS and to manage data required for ESG reporting purposes, including mandated tax transparency. Additional confidence can be gained knowing the data itself is being processed by vendors that have made the right investments in technology and talent to handle the routine compliance activities that generate the data. Businesses of all sizes are now in the process of deciding what tax and finance transformations look like for them. Whether organizations are investing internally to build functions capable of handling modern demands, outsourcing a significant amount of their activities, or identifying a hybrid approach, the answer will be different for each organization.

A STRATEGIC VIEW FOR THE NEXT FIVE YEARS In order to make the best choice, businesses should adopt a strategic view around talent and develop the right people model for the next five years. This should include: Establishing processes to identify, evaluate, and implement regulatory, legislative, and transparency initiatives, especially related to BEPS

Reviewing how their tax and finance functions work with other parts of the businesses on a comprehensive data and technology strategy that can integrate new advances, including generative AI

Ensuring tax and finance functions are engaged in sustainability strategies and involved with broader business changes overall

Finding the right balance of internal and co-sourcing arrangements that can solve the myriad challenges they face The talent, data and technology, and pace of legislative challenges will only accelerate placed against the backdrop of economic, geopolitical, trade, and environmental uncertainty. Organizations getting their tax and finance functions in top shape to handle that horizon is a must.