Why companies should care about their employees’ happiness and creating good jobs

A job is one of the most central things in life. We discuss them every day, after all. But we don’t talk enough about the importance of good jobs to our economy and overall wellbeing. And, while you know when you have a good job and when you don’t, for a long time we haven’t had a clear definition.

That’s what Rachel Korberg, executive director of the Families and Workers Fund (in partnership with the Aspen Institute), set out to define. After talking to business leaders, policy leaders, frontline workers, labor unions, educators, and more, here’s what they came up with: “A good job should enable you to get by, get ahead, and have a say,” she told me on stage at the 9th annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York last month.



Put another way: A good job should provide economic security, economic mobility, and equity, respect, and voice.

So, how can bosses and companies make sure they are providing good jobs?And why should they care?

Sarah Kalloch, executive director at the Good Jobs Institute, was also part of the conversation and said that for companies to change, a comprehensive Good Job Strategy is needed. She explained that this strategy is a long-term investment in the basics for employees, including a living wage and dependable schedule. But it goes beyond those factors to provide frontline—and often customer-facing—employees with the training and policies so they don’t end up becoming a repository for customer abuse.