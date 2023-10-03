How the Brands That Matter honorees are chosen

Now in its third year, Brands That Matter has celebrated some of the most popular and inspirational brands around the world, and this year is no exception.

At first glance, there might not be much in common between some of the brands on the list—their industries, like the work we’re recognizing them for, are wide-ranging—but the characteristic all of them share is a commitment to their purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that’s through fun, games, beauty, or beyond.

METHODOLOGY

With more than 1,000 entries, choosing Brands That Matter honorees requires months of researching and vetting applications, and ultimately finding the best examples of what all brands should aspire to. Here is a behind-the-scenes peek into our three most important criteria:

Cultural Relevance

We look at the positive impact your brand has had on your industry and the culture at large. This is about what each brand has done that has influenced, impacted, or informed culture, which can range from pop culture, entertainment, and tech to how a company’s brand mission connects to larger societal issues.