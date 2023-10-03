How the Brands That Matter honorees are chosen

Now in its third year, Brands That Matter has celebrated some of the most popular and inspirational brands around the world, and this year is no exception.
At first glance, there might not be much in common between some of the brands on the list—their industries, like the work we’re recognizing them for, are wide-ranging—but the characteristic all of them share is a commitment to their purpose as a brand and relevance to their audience, whether that’s through fun, games, beauty, or beyond.
METHODOLOGY
With more than 1,000 entries, choosing Brands That Matter honorees requires months of researching and vetting applications, and ultimately finding the best examples of what all brands should aspire to. Here is a behind-the-scenes peek into our three most important criteria:
Cultural Relevance
We look at the positive impact your brand has had on your industry and the culture at large. This is about what each brand has done that has influenced, impacted, or informed culture, which can range from pop culture, entertainment, and tech to how a company’s brand mission connects to larger societal issues.
Ingenuity
We aim to give credit to projects that exist at every stage of completion. While we do limit our consideration to brand actions in the past 12 months, those projects, strategies, or ideas can range from conceptual to just-launched to fully operational, as long as they’re bold, new, and innovative.
Business Impact
This is where the rubber meets the road. We want to see the numbers, data, and performance indicators that demonstrate how your unique approach has affected your business, industry, and product category. The key is to share not just what your brand is doing to sell more product or connect with the culture but also the metrics that prove how you are increasing revenue and winning hearts and minds—or other data that help illuminate your brand’s success.
“Brands That Matter applications are read and judged by a wide variety of writers and editors, each with expertise in each particular category and industry,” says Fast Company senior staff editor Jeff Beer. “After a first round of judging, there’s a period of discussion and debate in creating shortlists for each category and deciding which brands will ultimately make the overall main list. It’s never easy, but it’s a rewarding process.”
MEET THE TEAM
Fast Company judges: Jeff Beer, Jessica Bursztynsky, Amy Farley, Yasmin Gagne, Shalene Gupta, Ainsley Harris, Andrea Paola Hernández, AJ Hess, David Lidsky, Harry McCracken, Steven Melendez, Heidi Mitchell, Pavithra Mohan, Laya Neelakandan, Adele Peters, Clint Rainey, David Salazar, Elizabeth Segran, Kristin Toussaint, Max Ufberg, Talib Visram, Rob Walker, Mark Wilson, Jay Woodruff, Christopher Zara
Contributors: Rebecca Barker, Jeff Beer, Joanne Camaas, Alex Dong, Yasmin Gagne, Julia Herbst, Charissa Jones, David Salazar, Jay Woodruff
Coordinator: Shealon Calkins
Design/Photo: Alice Alves, Jeanne Graves, Celine Grouard, Heda Hokschirr, Haewon Kye, Anne Latini, Eric Perry, Sandra Riaño, Maja Saphir, Mike Schnaidt
Development: J.J. Guaragno, Kristin Lenz, Cayleigh Parrish, Luis David Gutierrez Velazquez
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is Friday, May 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.