NYC’s old, green trash cans are getting a rat-proof makeover

BY Rebecca Barker4 minute read

New York City’s iconic green mesh wire litter baskets have sat on street corners since the 1930s—meaning that, while long synonymous with the city’s identity, they’re also really really old. New York’s sanitation needs have evolved in the nearly 100 years since the bin’s debut, which is why the city has started rolling out a new bin design that will soon replace more than 22,000 litter baskets.

Designed by Group Project, who won the Department of Sanitation’s BetterBin competition back in 2019, the new bins aim to address some of the city’s biggest issues when it comes to street hygiene, such as improving the experience for sanitation workers, mitigating overflow, and, of course, deterring rodents from infiltrating the receptacles. [Photo: Group Project] The sleek new basket is made of three parts: a sturdy concrete base, a flexible yet durable plastic liner that holds waste (and weighs only 10 pounds when empty), and a bisected lid that eases removing waste for sanitation workers while simultaneously deterring individuals from placing bulky items inside them. Obsessed. pic.twitter.com/VhOcZxGm2K — NYC Sanitation (@NYCSanitation) September 13, 2023 According to Group Project founder and design director Colin Kelly, the prototype that won the Department of Sanitation’s competition was the product of months of observation. “We spent a bunch of time in sanitation garages with sanitation workers, kind of observing how they use [the old bins], and twist and bash them,” he says.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Group Project] Kelly and his team noticed how sanitation workers struggled to lift the mesh bins, which weigh 30 pounds when empty. By trash day, they often triple in heaviness. For sanitation workers who have to drag dozens of these bins to their trucks and go through the manual labor of lifting and emptying them, it’s no wonder that their days are rife with the potential for serious accidents, and that their job is considered to be one of the most perilous in the country. This behind-the-scenes exposure allowed Kelly to grasp at “really low hanging fruit” in terms of how to make lifting and emptying the bins easier. The old receptacles have three handles at their tops, which means workers have nothing to hold onto at the bottom of the bin, which is made from a thin metal sheet. After watching how often workers hit their legs or shins against the bins when lowering them from their trucks, Kelly decided that his team’s design needed to center the people who would most commonly interact with it. [Photo: Group Project] “That was one really big thing for this new design—trying to make that day-to-day experience for the people who service them better and less grueling,” he says.

Group Project’s bin incorporates a liner made from a durable polyethylene to hold waste. Workers can remove the liner when emptying receptacles so they’re not forced to lug the whole bin to their trucks. Unlike the mesh baskets, which are made entirely from steel, the liner is “really springy and bounces back into shape,” according to Kelly. “It won’t hurt them if it contacts the shin.” [Photo: Group Project] Group Project’s research also involved working with a rodent biologist to take on one of the biggest and most visible challenges when it comes to the state of the city’s sanitation: rats. Kelly was surprised to learn that rats are able to squeeze their bodies through a hole the size of a quarter—for mice, a hole can be as small as a dime. The new bin’s perforations are shaped diagonally and do not extend down to the bottom of the bin, deterring rodents from entering easily, while still allowing for liquid drainage. [Photo: Group Project] While New Yorkers haven’t been shy in voicing their concerns about whether the bins will address the city’s overflow issue, they should know that not only has Kelly probably seen them all—“one of my favorite aspects of making something and putting it out there in the world, especially for fellow New Yorkers to comment on, is reading the comments,” he says. He also has answers.