It’s not just exploding cell phones and EVs: This is why consumers, retailers, and regulators need to know which products use lithium-ion batteries

As technology propels forward, so does the demand for powerful batteries. However, recent headlines spotlighting the hazards tied to lithium-ion batteries underscore the urgency for enhanced education.

Consumers should become familiar with the products that use lithium-ion batteries and understand proper handling and disposal methods. Equally important is that suppliers, retailers, and regulators have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of fire and injury to consumers.

The involvement of regulators and retailers helps decrease the likelihood of fires and injuries. In my 10+ years of experience in lithium battery safety and regulatory development, it is clear that the sheer volume of lithium-powered products in our daily lives is driving the increase in safety risks.

As more products use these batteries, the potential for hazards like fires increase as well. Risks are even greater in cities, where dense populations and high-rise buildings increase the chance that a lithium battery incident will affect a greater number of people.