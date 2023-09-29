How to not to let your boss’s bad energy affect you so much

BY Stephanie Vozza4 minute read

Whether it’s a micromanager who constantly looks over your shoulder or someone who takes credit for your ideas, most people have worked for a bad boss at least once in their career. While a toxic leader can make it difficult to go to work, it’s possible to reshape your energy to cope better, says Harvard fellow and neuropsychologist Julia DiGangi, author of Energy Rising: The Neuroscience of Leading with Emotional Power.

“A lot of times we feel like our emotions, or our feelings, are things that are happening outside of our body—a situation happens and we’re victim to our feelings,” says DiGangi. “This is not the case. Neuroscience is incredibly clear that emotions are quite literally an electrical energy. We have tons of evidence that shows that when you understand how to work with energy, whether it’s solar energy or water energy or wind energy, you can harness it to drive the changes that you want. The exact same thing is true about our emotional energetics.” Relationships are energetic exchanges between two people, and leadership can be defined as whoever has the strongest emotional energy in the room, says DiGangi. “It’s a 50/50 thing,” she explains. “If I don’t like the way a relationship is going, I have to think about calling back my energy.” Pay attention to your attention The first step is to take inventory of what’s happening with your attention. There’s always a chronicity to it, says DiGangi. “No one has one bad interaction and then it’s off the rails,” she says. “More often, it’s that you’ve been living this way for weeks, months, or years.”

For example, you may wonder if your work is good enough if you don’t get feedback on a project. Or when your boss doesn’t respond to your email, you assume they don’t take you seriously. This creates emotional confusion in the brain—which it can’t tolerate—so it quickly seeks an explanation, says DiGangi. “The brain is a pattern detector, so it’s always trying to close the loop so it can move you to the next place you need to be,” she says. “You don’t have much time before the brain is going to take what’s ambiguous and convert it to something. Unless you work powerfully with it, it will convert it to a negative, suspicious, or threatening thing. If we’re serious about leading powerfully, we have to understand our nervous systems respond to confusion and uncertainty and manage it.” Check if you’re in alignment Avoiding toxic exchanges is essential to preserve your energy, such as engaging in how much you don’t like someone. “We start gossiping about them,” says DiGangi. “We go home and stew about them with our spouses at the dinner table. We lay in bed at night having a million imaginary conversations about what could happen.”

This emotional expenditure doesn’t solve anything and keeps your energy stuck. Instead, engage all three of your brain’s engines, which include an engine of emotion, an engine of behaving or acting, and an engine of thinking, says DiGangi. “A lot of times what happens is we feel an emotion in one direction, and we behave or think in the exact opposite direction,” she says. For example, you may feel like speaking up but keep your mouth shut. You want to honor your boundaries, but then say yes. Emotions are the Google Maps of your life, says DiGangi. “Emotions are sacred neurobiological signals that are telling you where you want to go in your life,” she says. “They’re literally telling you what relationships you want to stay in and which ones you need to leave, what opportunities you want to go for and which ones you don’t.”

When you divide your energy from yourself enough times, you’ll feel depleted, anxious, depressed, and, at the extreme, numb. “The healthiest human being is the integrated human being, the person that feels what they know and knows what they feel,” says DiGangi. Embody the missing energy It’s possible to be the change you want to see in the workplace. Humans are wired for more emotional interactions than they are for verbal ones. Emotions are contagious, says DiGangi. “We literally catch each other’s emotions the way that you would catch a cold,” she says. Kindness may be missing from your team. It could be patience, initiative, or communication. Humans will often mimic those missing emotional energies. However, DiGangi says you can become the energetic standard to which the team will calibrate.