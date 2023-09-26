Lego isn’t giving up on oil-free bricks, despite sustainability setback

BY Jesus Diaz5 minute read

For years, Lego has been trying to eradicate oil from the recipe of its beloved bricks. After many promises, trials, and good intentions, today the Danish toy company announced that it was halting the effort to replace its sturdy bricks made from ABS plastic with an allegedly more sustainable material called rPET. “In the early days, the belief was that it was easier to find this magic material. We tested hundreds and hundreds of materials. It’s just not possible to find a material like that,” Lego’s chief executive Niels Christiansen told the Financial Times.

It’s a notable reversal from Lego’s widely publicized pledge to eliminate petroleum-based materials from its product line by 2030, and a significant setback to the company’s sustainability initiatives. But, in an email to Fast Company, a Lego spokesperson insisted that this failure is “not a setback.” The RPET brick was a Prototype as part of the “wider innovation process”, he claimed. “It has helped us a great deal, we have learnt a lot from the process and come a long way in a short space of time. There are learnings from the rPET brick which we can take to the hundreds of other materials we are exploring and testing.” Today, Lego makes approximately 80% of its products from ABS plastic (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), a polymer that requires 4.4 pounds of oil to make 2.2 pounds of bricks. It’s a thermoplastic with a low melting point that can be easily injected in the Lego company’s molding machines to produce bricks with extraordinary precision, durability, and hardness. After years of research into alternative materials, Lego’s engineers thought they had found the magic recipe to kill that oil dependency in rPET (recycled polyethylene terephthalate), a polymer that is made from recycled PET bottles, containers, and even fabrics. Two years ago, Lego unveiled a prototype brick, with the intention of bringing it to market after more testing.

“For us, the challenge comes from needing materials that are durable and safe enough to be handled by children day in, day out, and can be molded to the accuracy of a hair width to ensure bricks produced today fit with those made over 60 years ago,” Tim Brooks, vice president of environmental responsibility at the Lego Group, told Fast Company in 2021. “Most existing recycled materials don’t meet these criteria. We either can’t use them or need to modify the material to ensure it fits the safety and quality requirements for Lego products—essentially, we need to find entirely new materials for our products.” Unfortunately, all that testing failed to produce an adequate replacement. Lego says its rPET formulations fell short in their ability to match ABS’ “clutch power,” which describes the bricks’ ability to repeatedly snap together and pull apart in their singularly satisfying way. Despite testing more than 250 formulations of rPET, Lego said the math simply didn’t work out to wholesale replace ABS, and that retooling its factories for production would result in higher CO2 emissions. “In order to scale production [of recycled PET], the level of disruption to the manufacturing environment was such that we needed to change everything in our factories,” Brooks told the FT. “After all that, the carbon footprint would have been higher. It was disappointing.” Reduce and reuse The Danish company says it is doing other things to be more sustainable, like replacing plastic packaging with paper (it’s planning to achieve a full transition to paper by 2025). And, as Christiansen points out, Lego now intends to reduce the CO2 footprint of ABS itself by slowly adding bio-based and recycled materials to the polymer, as the company told us: “We are currently testing and developing Lego bricks made from a range of alternative sustainable materials, including other recycled plastics and plastics made from alternative sources such as e-methanol.” Lego also claims that it will continue to use bio-PE to make Lego elements such as leaves, trees and accessories which are found in around half of our sets.”

The company is now aiming at a 37% CO2 footprint reduction compared to 2019 levels. The Lego spokesperson told Fast Company that they are are not halting efforts to get an alternative: “Far from it, we are tripling spending to $1.4 billion in the 4 years up to and including 2025.” This will further eat at Lego’s profits, after it dropped 19% in the first half of 2023 following a post-pandemic fall in demand and increasing oil costs. Perhaps Lego’s best chance to do something for the environment is not in finding novel materials, but in reducing production itself. The company is halfway there: One of Lego’s biggest advantages over other toy manufacturers is the high recirculation rate of its bricks, which get passed along from generation to generation and resold on eBay and at garage sales all over the world. In fact, the company is capitalizing on that phenomenon with its Replay program, which asks people to donate bricks that get cleaned and donated to kids in need. That’s part of its Lego Foundation efforts, the non-profit organization that redistributes 25% of Lego’s profits in education programs all over the world. But asking a company to produce less seems like an impossible proposition in our capitalist society. The Danish group keeps pumping out new sets year-round, many of them irresistible for a Lego head like myself. It’s hard to make a case for sustainability and recirculation when you are producing an average of 39 billion elements each year, and you’re the number one manufacturer of tires on the entire planet.