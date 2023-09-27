‘Rogue One’ director Gareth Edwards’ new film ‘The Creator’ casts AI as a villain (sort of)

BY Saleah Blancaflor5 minute read

British director Gareth Edwards’ new film, The Creator, takes place in a future where artificial intelligence and the human race are at war with each other. It follows an ex-special forces agent (played by John David Washington) who is recruited to find and destroy a mysterious weapon that has the power to end mankind. Early on in the film, one of the human characters makes a comment about how they believe AI nuked the planet because they wanted to steal humans’ jobs.

That scene, in particular, echoes some of the real anxieties people currently have around AI and FOBO, or the “Fear of Becoming Obsolete.” Across various industries, employees have expressed concerns about AI replacing them, while in Hollywood writers and actors have been striking for protections against AI. According to a recent Gallup poll, “fear that technology could threaten their job” saw the most significant increase among workers who were asked if they were worried about specific issues. While the trend saw little movement before 2017, there’s been an uptick in the past two years especially with the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Edwards told Fast Company when he started writing the film’s script in 2018, he never would have predicted AI would be as prevalent a conversation by the time the film came out. “Back then, AI was up there with flying cars and living on the moon,” Edwards says. “It was this thing that I might get to witness in my lifetime, but also probably not. I was just using [AI] as a [plot] device like you would a fairy tale to tell a story about people who are different to us, and a conflict with those people as a starting point. But no matter how well you plan a movie, you can just never keep up with the machine.”

Portraying AI with humanity While filming on location in Thailand last year, Edwards says a friend sent him the story about Google software engineer, Blake Lemoine, who claimed that LaMDA, Google’s large language model (LLM), had come to life. Edwards says he was engrossed by the conversation, which Lemoine published in full. “That’s when I realized we’re going to see this in the next few years,” Edwards says. “Pandora’s box has been opened and it’s not going back in. Our film is very much about this, and we weren’t shying away from it. The central dilemma of the movie is there’s an AI kid, and they’re trying to wipe out AI from the world and John David’s character is really torn on this journey about whether this is right or wrong. I’d love to take credit for [the timing], like, it was all this big super genius plan, but no, we kind of lucked out with the zeitgeist.” Director Gareth Edwards on the set of The Creator [Photo: Glen Milner/20th Century Studios] Edwards, who also directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, says he was inspired by other films, like Blade Runner, which also features AI in a futuristic setting. With The Creator, he wanted to include a fresh narrative that he hadn’t seen too much before in other films, one that portrayed AI with humanity. He also wanted the set to feel realistic, so it got to the point where he stopped telling actors on set whether they were going to play a robot or not because he did not want anyone to behave differently.

