Cows burp out too much methane. This biotech startup is making a bovine Beano

Cow burps are a major source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that heats up the planet more than 80 times faster than CO2 when it’s first released. But a new enzyme—from a startup that usually develops drugs for humans, not cows—could potentially help shrink those emissions and at a low cost.

Some other companies are developing cattle feed additives made from seaweed, which some studies suggest can reduce methane by more than 80%. But it’s challenging to farm seaweed at the scale that’s needed, and the efficacy still isn’t fully proven. Other additives, like Bovaer, a product that can cut methane emissions by 30%, have been slow to get adopted because of cost. [Photo: Lumen Bioscience] But Lumen Bioscience, the Seattle-based biotech company developing the new product, uses an engineered form of spirulina, a type of edible algae, to manufacture a natural enzyme that targets the microorganisms in a cow’s digestive system that make methane. The enzyme, called lysin, doesn’t affect good bacteria or the cow itself. “It’s like a sniper rifle, just for the bad microbe,” says Lumen CEO Brian Finrow. [Photo: Lumen Bioscience] If cows eat spirulina containing the enzyme, it can’t be absorbed into the cow’s bloodstream or end up in milk or meat. That possibility has been raised as a concern with seaweed supplements; one study suggested that bromoform, a compound in seaweed that’s a probable carcinogen, could appear in milk at low levels.

While most experts say that seaweed is safe to use, and other studies haven’t found the same result, the enzyme from Lumen Bioscience fully avoids the chance of affecting milk or meat. That’s good for consumer concerns, Finrow says, regardless of whether or not seaweed is safe. “People don’t want to have chemicals in their food,” he says. He compares the company’s product to Beano, an enzyme that humans take as a supplement to reduce gas. [Photo: Lumen Bioscience] Lumen first developed a method to genetically engineer spirulina seven years ago, and then began using the platform to make new antibody drugs and other protein therapeutics for gastrointestinal disease in humans. One treatment, designed to tackle recurrent infections by a bacteria called “C. difficile,” will soon go through late-stage trials before potential approval. Mark Heinnickel, a scientist on the team who had grown up on a dairy farm, realized that if the same basic approach targeted methane-producing bacteria, it might help cows’ climate problem. “He realized if we can kill the C. difficile bacterium that causes human suffering, maybe we can make the same class of enzymes, feed it to cows, and stop methane,” says Finrow.