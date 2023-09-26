How Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott helped forge the company’s deal with OpenAI

In 2019, Scott was asked by his boss, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, to check out a young research company called OpenAI, which previously had been relying on computing power credits from Microsoft’s Azure cloud to perform its work. When those credits ran out, OpenAI began looking around for another cloud provider. Fatefully, Nadella and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman found themselves at the same conference around then, and found some time to talk. Nadella came away intrigued enough to send Scott to take a closer look at OpenAI.

Scott says he was skeptical going in. OpenAI had developed GPT-1 and GPT-2, but the models had some obvious limitations. But he was soon impressed by how clearly Altman and company could see the future implications of their research. “It wasn’t just ungrounded hypothesizing about the future,” he says. ”Something was really happening.” OpenAI could already calculate the eye-popping performance levels that could be reached by scaling up the size of its models and the underlying compute power. Scott could see the potential functionality that such performance increases could enable in Microsoft products. “That’s where we got very deliberate and serious about trying to figure out how to do this partnership,” he says.

The challenge from there was figuring out exactly how the two companies would work together to manage “the scale of building all of this infrastructure and navigating all of the complexity of these two independent organizations with very different missions,” as Scott puts it. That task was made easier, says Scott, thanks to their shared commitment to AI. “We both believe that AI can be a powerful platform for building interesting applications and services and technologies on top of,” he says.