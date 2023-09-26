How managers from Citigroup to Chipotle are helping employees do a ‘career squiggle’

BY Erica Keswin6 minute read

Gone are the days when professional development was a one-and-done conference, webinar, or online class. And at smart companies, you no longer need to search outside of your organization for opportunities. Some of the most excit­ing professional development is happening inside companies through mentoring, sponsorship, shadowing, internal intern­ships, recruitment strategies, and being creative about roles.

For instance, Chipotle, in addition to their incredible support for professional development, is committed to hiring from within to meet the ongoing demand for talent. According to an article in Fortune, “In 2022, Chipotle says, it had approx­imately 22,000 internal promotions, including all of its U.S. regional vice president openings, 81% of team directors, and 74% of field leader positions.” Wise of Chipotle to do so—because it’s a great way to keep people connected to your company. As LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky shared in Fortune: “If you understand the skills of your existing workforce, and where you need to go as a company, there’s a huge opportunity to help your top talent find different roles inside of your company instead of learning and leaving. In fact, our data shows that at the two-year mark, an employee who has made an internal move has a 75% likelihood of staying as opposed to the mere 56% likelihood for an employee who hasn’t made an internal move.” When you let go of the traditional trajectories of advance­ment and old-school visions of a career path, you’re free to swap and share positions and expertise. Employee learning shifts from predictable modules and programs to a more experimental approach. And people stay!

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The fact is real ideation as opposed to just plug-and-play exercises is the kind of learning people want. And from a business perspective, it makes all the sense in the world. What better way to keep people connected and inspired than to help them learn from their colleagues and provide opportu­nities for them to develop within your own company? Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis, authors of the bestselling book The Squiggly Career: Ditch the Ladder, Discover Opportunity, Design Your Career, refer to this trajectory as “squiggling.” Here are some case studies to help you see how to squiggle successfully. The internal-ship at Citigroup and Real Chemistry Laine Joelson Cohen, head of learning and development for human resources at the banking giant Citigroup, realized that the HR department was so busy making sure employees across the company had access to learning and development opportunities that HR was experiencing a bit of the “Cob­bler’s Children Syndrome.” As in, the experts go without! As Cohen put it, “Sometimes, we’re doing this for the organization, and we weren’t focusing on ourselves.” She understands that “one of the big ways that people want to learn and that we know people learn well from experience is through stretch assignments, but . . . moving people across borders is really difficult to do.”

So, they created the “Experience Hub” where employees can essentially shop for new opportunities within the com­pany. The Experience Hub works alongside their learning portal for HR employees to discover development oppor­tunities within the company and move in any direction. To bring opportunities to the Hub, they solicited projects from HR managers that employees can apply to participate in. The main goal of these three to five hours per week stretch assign­ments is to help employees “grow their network, grow their skills, and build their résumés” without ever having to leave the company. Real Chemistry is one of those very cool digital, global, creative companies that’s pulling out all the stops to create a better user experience—in their case, in healthcare. And they’re crushing it—for the last reported quarter in 2022, their growth was 21%. In 2022, the company took an unusual step, which is now being imitated by others, by creating a role for someone to lead communications, culture, and purpose. The forward-thinking approach of putting what many have historically considered “softer” skills into the C-suite was a sign that the organization was thinking differently about its people.

Wendy Carhart, Real Chemistry’s first chief commu­nications, culture, and purpose officer, knew that being intentional was what would keep the culture alive when everyone was working in a Zoom box: “Real Chemistry has gone through tons of acquisitions. And so, the good news about that is it provides lots of opportunities for peo­ple to learn new things and take on different challenges.” Being both remote and hybrid and a company with different groups, teams, and companies created significant challenges for building a collaborative and connected culture. Carhart’s charge was to find ways to bring people together, drive the business forward, and build a new culture—one that meets the needs of all employees regardless of where they sit in the world or the organization. But this only works with intention. Carhart introduced me to Jennifer Paganelli (a.k.a. Jpags), president of earned media and integration, to learn more about how she helps bring one of the key tenets of the company—always evolving—to life. Paganelli shared that their exit interview data showed that employees wanted to gain more skills in other parts of the organization, and they were leaving to get that experience. She told me, “If people are excellent and motivated, committed and curious, why the heck wouldn’t we want to keep them here?”

advertisement

A great question. In response, Real Chemistry launched their “Hybrid Pro­gram” so that people could learn across the organization. Employees in the program spend 50% of their time on their “old jobs” and 50% on developing new skills. Real Chemistry took nominations for the program, and the response was overwhelming. In this lily pad model of profes­sional development, selected individuals get the opportunity to spend six weeks “hopping” over to a different department, checking out new things, and seeing what intrigues or excites them. With service offerings ranging from advertising and medical solutions to data, AI, and integrated marketing and communications, there are many places to leap. Paganelli assumed the program would resonate pri­marily with younger employees, but people of all levels and ages threw their hats in the ring. The cohort ages spanned 20 years, proving the old adage false: you can teach an old dog new tricks. “People want to keep growing. They want to learn from each other. In this program, we are not just training someone on a new skill set but giving them an opportunity to partner with new people across their ‘long hallway.’” The program’s success can also be attributed to the number of people who got involved to make it happen and part of the DNA. “Mid-level managers who are hungry to pay it forward determine the curriculum, HR meets with hybrids to check in and provide support, senior leaders speak to the group, and every cohort participant becomes ‘honor­ary members’ of the teams they were hybridizing.”

It’s a total intern(al)ship for the whole company! While of course there’s nothing wrong with wanting to advance from, say, manager to director, the point of the Real Chemistry Hybrid Program is “really to learn different skills that are going to, you know, saturate your curiosity.” And at the end of the program, employees get to decide whether they’d like to move to the new group or take their added skills back to their old group, which gives them a more holis­tic perspective on the work and the company. No program is a guarantee that people will stay forever. But, after an experience like this, they’ll tell all their friends, and the virtuous cycle will go on.