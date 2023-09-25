Government shutdown looks certain after last-ditch stopgap fails

The U.S. government is one step closer to a shutdown today after a stopgap measure by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was shot down by right-wing Republicans, the New York Times reports. The temporary funding measure was already seen as a long shot, but its failure makes likely that the Saturday deadline to pass a funding bill and keep the government running will be missed.

According to the Associated Press, Republican leaders were considering their options in a closed-door meeting on Friday, but things aren’t looking good.

See below for all the ways that a shutdown will impact federal agencies and workers.