Generational slang divide at work makes communication hard for Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers

If you sometimes feel like your older or younger coworkers are speaking another language, that’s because, well, they are. No matter your age, the generation you belong to has unique vocabulary—slang—that makes perfect sense to you but can leave others scratching their heads. And this generational slang divide is causing communication confusion in the workplace, according to a new report from the online tutoring company Preply.

Preply pored over Google Trends data and surveyed over 1,000 people across generations to discover the types of slang that baby boomers, Gen X, millennials, and Gen Z used, as well as the members of those generations’ feelings about slang usage by other generations.

Some of the most interesting findings from Preply’s report revolve around generational slang in the workplace. Specifically it found that:

30% of Gen X workers admit they have difficulty understanding their millennial and Gen Z coworkers.

Almost 25% of Gen Z workers admit that they often struggle to understand their older coworkers.

28% of millennials, on the other hand, admit to adopting Gen Z slang to better fit in with their younger coworkers.

The takeaway: Nearly a quarter to a third of every generation in the workplace have trouble understanding other generations, so don’t feel bad if you do, too.