Ex-Tinder CEO Renate Nyborg is back with a new app that helps you have hard conversations

Growing up across Norway and the Netherlands, her father would speak to Nyborg and her brother in his native Norwegian, while her mother would speak to the children in Dutch. The language immersion was great for the children, but Nyborg recalls that, at times, her life felt a bit like living in the Tower of Babel.

“They were constantly getting into small arguments for misunderstanding each other, and I was apparently interrupting them constantly to try and say, ‘No, no, you’ve misunderstood her. This is what she really means,’” Nyborg, now 37, tells me. Straddling different cultures and often moving around, Nyborg became obsessed with communication and relationship science. It’s an interest that’s only intensified in recent years.

When she was in her teens, she started playing around with mobile technology. The two areas—connection and personal tech—have consistently played a role in her career. After working at Apple and Headspace, Nyborg spent about two years at Tinder, first as general manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa and then as CEO. Nyborg left Tinder in August 2022 shortly after Match Group CEO Bernard Kim took over and implemented a number of management changes.