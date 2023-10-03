AI is going to change how you send emails. Here’s how

Every day, we hear buzz about the innovative ways artificial intelligence could drastically change our professional lives. From ChatGPT to virtual reality meetings to AI-generated spokespeople, rapidly evolving AI tools are creating an image of a cutting-edge, tech-heavy workplace of the future. But AI’s biggest wins may actually come from its least flashy applications.

I’m a professor at USC’s Marshall School of Business and a communications consultant for global businesses. My research suggests AI’s stealth benefit is that it’s going to make us better at email. This probably sounds mundane, and some are skeptical AI could make emails worse, but I believe it will be hugely beneficial for our day-to-day productivity. While email has been around for decades, it still utterly dominates workplace communications. We’ve been sold countless “email killer” tools promising to replace the often-groaned-about technology once and for all, yet we keep going back to it. Even with the growth of team messaging platforms like Slack and Microsoft Teams and videoconferencing tools like Zoom, email still looms large. When I surveyed over 700 working professionals about how often they use various professional communication tools, 89% said they use email often or all the time—and 86% said they find it very useful or extremely valuable. By comparison, just half were using team messaging or videoconferencing frequently, and around half found these technologies valuable. I also see this trend firsthand as a professor at USC Marshall School of Business. I use Slack in my classes to expose students to modern business communications tools. Despite being digital natives, many Gen-Z students have no prior experience with the technology and don’t seem particularly excited by it. They continually gravitate back toward email for the same reasons many of us do: it’s low-friction and it’s familiar.

First, AI integration will empower workers to more easily use existing but often buried email tools. AI will serve as your virtual assistant, creating inbox sorting rules on your behalf, seamlessly categorizing messages into folders, integrating media (like pictures or design themes) into messages, and scheduling when emails should go out. While email clients already offer some of this functionality, AI integration will make these tools more robust—and their use more seamless. For example, email clients with AI integration could have built-in “wizards” that pop up and say, “This looks like an email from your boss. Should I set up a rule to make their emails stand out?” AI will also ensure we spend less time on email by either automatically replying to certain messages or predrafting highly customized response suggestions. While email clients can already complete words in a draft or remind you about a forgotten attachment, AI can take things to a new level by auto-predicting answers to questions and learning our personal preferences over time. If AI notices a conflict in your calendar, it could not only notify you, but also generate personalized, professionally written emails to each person asking to reschedule. If you get an email from a client asking where they should park at your office, integrated AI could immediately have an auto-response option pop up on your screen: “It looks like the client needs parking information. Should I send them a link to your website’s parking page?” The possibilities for auto-drafting customization are endless, saving you countless hours in response and writing time. Finally, AI could make you a better writer, reducing miscommunication and saving time through more effective prose. For example, it might include a “make it more professional” slider to tweak the tone of an email depending on the intended recipients. This could be a boon for workers who struggle to be diplomatic, improving efficiency and smoothing over interpersonal issues that sometimes arise from tone and clarity misfires. AI could also preempt unnecessary emails, helping you avoid irritating lengthy email chains. This may look like a call-to-action pop-up that prompts you to improve a message you’re drafting, saying something like, “It looks like you forgot to provide clear next steps in this email,” and helping you to write a more targeted and thoughtful draft. Right now, workers are living in the worst of both worlds. Email is our go-to communication method, but we all seem to be drowning in our inboxes and frustrated by email’s inefficiencies. At the same time, more complex technologies are entering our workplaces, but we’re only half-heartedly adopting them because they’re unfamiliar or more complicated than email. If email is going to keep dominating professional communications, we need to get better at using it—and AI could be the solution.