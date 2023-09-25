‘By any other name’: Landscape architecture’s brand-new STEM designation

BY Fast Company Executive Board3 minute read

In July of this year, the Department of Homeland Security made a change to its roster of designated STEM fields, adding landscape architecture to the list for the first time. The new designation recognizes the field as a STEM discipline, one that—in the words of American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) CEO Torey Carter-Conneen—“applies science, technology, cutting edge research, and engineering principles to design healthy communities, active transportation projects, campuses and parks.” The newly conferred status, Carter-Conneen says, reflects the rigor, reality, and importance of landscape architects’ work today.

For the ASLA, the designation is not merely an honorific (though Carter-Conneen notes that he and his colleagues were indeed gratified to receive DHS’s recognition of their work)—it also has very real implications for recruiting talent into landscape architecture. “Being designated a STEM career elevates the profession tremendously because our culture places high value on professions that require rigorous studies in STEM disciplines,” Carter-Conneen says. “When you ask people to name professions that are based in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, previously, they would not have considered landscape architecture. We hope that this designation helps to change that understanding.” This recognition matters, Carter-Conneen says, for both the profession itself and for the important work landscape architects must accomplish in the fight against climate change. “Landscape architects are the ones bringing forward solutions to help the climate and biodiversity crises,” he says. “The more powerful decision-makers and elected officials who understand the impact and importance of landscape architecture, the more freely we can move to create meaningful change that helps communities adapt to these environmental circumstances.” Carter-Conneen also notes that the designation has “implications writ large across the board for the profession,” particularly when it comes to the education pipeline into landscape architecture programs. “The fact that more students will be introduced to the profession is tremendous for the short- and long-term growth of the profession,” he says. “Increasingly, we see K-12 education focusing on introducing students to more STEM areas of study. So having landscape architecture designated as a STEM discipline only creates more exposure to the profession for those young people. And we need that exposure to start early, in order to increase the number of practitioners in our field.”

Those implications extend all the way to the university level, Carter-Conneen says, noting that the prestige of university programs in landscape architecture directly correlates to the status of those firms that hire their graduates, and ultimately fosters international collaboration and innovation. “Many of our U.S.-based landscape architecture firms already work internationally. So it just makes sense to grow the talent pool within universities and firms—and having this designation is an essential part of that,” he says. All of this recognition is important, Carter-Conneen says, because it ultimately expands the reach of landscape architects. “The infrastructure and climate change-related challenges that municipalities face today are significant,” he says. “Having a landscape architect as a resource is really important. The better the general public, educational institutions, and decision-makers understand the critical talent set that landscape architects bring to the table, the more problems that can be solved and projects developed through the landscape architecture lens. You often see projects with an architect, a landscape architect, a planner, and a civil engineer—and we predict that now you’re going to have more landscape architects taking the lead on these projects, particularly as the economy becomes more and more driven by nature-based solutions.” Carter-Conneen hopes that as a result of the STEM designation, decision-makers, politicians, and other infrastructure leaders will bring landscape architects to the table earlier and more often in project lifecycles. “Landscape architects are trained to think about the entire system, not just one particular component of the system,” he says. “Business leaders should understand that. The benefit of hiring landscape architects is their ability to help you think about how all of the solutions that are being proposed and developed need to be integrated. Whether the project involves ecological infrastructure or social systems, every aspect can and should be optimized to influence others in order to build exponential impact.”