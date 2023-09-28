BY Ron Shamah4 minute read

It’s no secret that customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) are inextricably connected. According to a Harvard Business Review article, employee experience is the key driver of customer experience, and companies in the top tier for EX typically increase revenue and profits by about 50%. Similarly, MIT researchers found that leading EX companies are more innovative, bringing in 25% more revenue from that innovation compared to companies in the bottom tier for EX. Still, many organizations fail to see the overlap between employee outcomes and customer satisfaction. They perpetuate an ongoing cycle of siloed thinking, fragmented measurements, and lackluster outcomes. In short, they lack a total experience (TX) framework, which integrates customer, product, and employee experiences into a single, unified approach.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

So how can organizations implement this fresh approach? Here are five tips to help unlock the secrets to a seamless customer and employee experience. 1. GET BUY-IN FROM THE TOP According to Gartner Research, the most effective total experience transformation strategy uses business architecture to foster collaboration and drive business outcomes. Yet most organizations can’t make significant structural changes without support from executives. Without executive support, they’re constrained to the functions of their departments and stuck in the same cycle of siloed thinking.

To break free from these limitations, employees should have executive approval to cross department lines and pioneer new ways of working. Keep in mind that most senior executives need to see the clear, tangible benefits before they buy into the idea of total transformation. To get that buy-in, leaders should present the following: A strong business case backed by research

An ROI model that emphasizes the link between total transformation and positive financial outcomes

Contextual factors and market insights

The opportunity cost of doing nothing Once leaders gain executive buy-in, they’ll be free to craft a TX transformation strategy that aligns employees across all departments and helps achieve the organization’s overarching goals.

2. CONNECT EMPLOYEES TO THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY Sales representatives and customer service agents usually have a front-row seat to the customer experience. But do employees in manufacturing, shipping, and invoicing have the same level of transparency? If not, they should become connected to the customer journey. In reality, every employee should have a deep understanding of how products are used by customers. They should know what problems they’re solving, how they are used, and how they meet customer expectations.

Organizations can shorten the gap between employees and customers in a variety of ways. For example, Adobe uses Customer Listening Centers to help employees understand top customer issues (full disclosure: Rightpoint is a Gold-level Adobe Solution Partner). Nearly 80% of companies say customer journey maps have helped them become more customer-centric. 3. MAKE DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS Many organizations make the mistake of assigning EX transformation exclusively to human resources. But EX encompasses the entire experience, not just HR. Total transformation calls on each department to leverage data to measure the impact of technology and tools on employee and customer experience.

advertisement

By using data to guide decisions, organizations can better understand which tasks and processes need intervention. They can better determine realistic timeframes to improve efficiency, and they can develop a clear structure for adapting feedback along the way. One global technology leader leveraged a data-driven EX strategy by mapping employee personas based on behavioral observations and personality types. Once they implemented changes based on this data, they saw a drastic improvement in performance and satisfaction measures, and certain tasks were completed 30% faster. 4. BALANCE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AND EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE

Since its inception in the early 1900s, many organizations have adopted the famed adage that “the customer is always right.” And while customer needs and wants should certainly be a top priority, it’s important to remember that employee success almost always precedes customer success. Tiffani Bova, global growth evangelist at Salesforce, has long been an advocate of the idea that customer experience must be balanced with employee experience. “Happy employees lead to happy customers, [which] leads to greater growth rates and happier shareholders,” Bova said. Employee sentiment is easy for customers to read, especially when they’re interacting with customer service agents, retail workers, or tech support. But even those behind the scenes—like designers and project managers—have an impact on the customer experience. Hence, when employees are satisfied, engaged, and committed, their energy can be reflected back through a positive customer experience.

5. OPTIMIZE IMPACTFUL MOMENTS FOR SUCCESS Technology is often touted as the one-stop solution to fuel total transformation. But often, the “solution” is also the cause of new problems. On average, workers toggle between different apps and websites roughly 1,200 times per day. When added up over the course of a year, this “toggle time” totals roughly five working weeks, or 9% of an employee’s time at work. This can lead to boredom, distraction, and a steep learning curve that results in negative ROI.

To make truly effective technology investments, companies should understand the pivotal moments that have the greatest impact on employee and customer experience. They should identify the key intersection points of customer and employee interaction. From there, they can label tasks of low efficiency and high scale to have the broadest impact. EMPOWERING BUSINESSES WITH TOTAL EXPERIENCE Employee and customer experiences have an inherent overlap—one does not exist without the other. Time and time again, research has proven this connection between engaged employees and satisfied customers.