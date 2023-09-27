BY Miles Rote4 minute read

Business is changing quickly and so is the content business leaders create. In just a short time, we’ve gone from Facebook posts to tweets to LinkedIn posts to Reels to TikTok videos to Threads. What’s next? My guess? More short-form content rapidly paved over by more short-form content. It’s time for you and your business to stand the test of time—not through another digital marketing campaign for Q1, but writing and publishing a professionally published book that will become a cornerstone asset for life. Whether you’re a CEO with a revolutionary vision or an entrepreneur with a groundbreaking idea, communicating your narrative through a book is powerful for many reasons. However, most business leaders already need more time to be invested in their families, their businesses, or their craft. How are they ever going to find the time to write a book?

Plus, many business leaders are experts in their industry…but not expert writers. Even those who can write well are often so close to their idea it’s difficult to understand how their book should be positioned to fit into the larger market. More than 80% of business leaders want to publish a book but less than 1% actually do. This is where the role of a ghostwriter becomes indispensable. These silent partners in storytelling can make the difference between having an idea in your head and having a professionally published book with your name on the cover. When it comes to choosing the right ghostwriter for you, look for these five important characteristics:

1. UNDERSTANDING OF BOTH THE PERSON AND THE PERSONA Ghostwriting for executives and public figures demands more than just a flair for writing; it requires an intimate understanding of the person. And not just the public persona, but the private person behind the scenes. Sure, being able to capture the business milestones in a book is important, but it’s also about conveying the struggles, triumphs, values, and ethos that underpin them. Look for a writer who you feel you can trust and connect with. The ghostwriter should also convey strong emotional intelligence to better discern the difference between the person and the persona.

2. ABILITY TO SHAPE COMPLEX IDEAS INTO ENGAGING NARRATIVES Leaders of companies bring intricate, industry-specific knowledge. A good ghostwriter should not only comprehend these ideas, but also craft them into engaging narratives that resonate with both industry peers and laymen. In other words, they need to be a big thinker. It’s not easy to understand complexity, simplify without diluting the essence, and then make the content engaging for your audience. Serving as the bridge from your expertise to the audience you’re trying to reach, ghostwriters work with you to alchemize raw ideas into a book.

3. FLEXIBILITY AND COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT Consider the compelling dynamics of Prince Harry’s best-selling book, Spare. The ghostwriter, J.R. Moehringer, recognized the necessity of occasionally pushing back, understanding that his role was more profound than merely jotting down the prince’s words. Both Prince Harry and Moehringer had to find flexibility, as well as trust one another, for the best book to emerge. Similarly, writing a business book is a dance between two visions: honoring the author’s voice and ensuring the narrative’s potency. A good ghostwriter should be more than a stenographer, but willing to push boundaries—all while maintaining respect for the author’s perspective. A balance between assertion and adaptability is key.

4. EXPERTISE BEYOND WRITING: MARKET AWARENESS Ghostwriting isn’t just about the writing; it’s also about understanding the market. Business leaders are experts at what they do, but likely don’t have a pulse on the book industry. A knowledgeable ghostwriter is aware of current trends, competitor books, and the ever-evolving preferences of readers. When choosing a writer, ensure they’re able to provide valuable insights—not just on content, but on positioning as well.

5. AUTHENTIC VOICE AND UNIQUE PERSPECTIVE A common misconception is ghostwriters merely emulate an author’s voice. While maintaining authenticity is vital, true magic happens when a ghostwriter amplifies that voice to add depth and fresh perspectives. When interviewing you for the book, they should know what questions to ask in order to coax the best book out of you. Look for someone who writes well and asks great questions. Additionally, an author’s voice is amplified when they’re speaking their ideas instead of trying to write the perfect sentence. Leave the writing to the writer. You sit back and share your voice.

WHEN MIGHT YOU NOT NEED A GHOSTWRITER? While ghostwriters offer immense value, there are scenarios where hiring one might not be optimal. If you’re looking for a raw, unfiltered narrative that captures every thought, you might prefer direct transcription services or personal journaling. While there are some books that succeed in this approach, most don’t, as this tends to be better suited for social media or a blog. For those on a tight budget or wanting to personally experience the writing journey, self-writing might be the route to take. It’s also worth noting that there are other editorial services available that can enhance a self-written draft without the need for full ghostwriting.

KEY INSIGHTS FOR CHOOSING A GHOSTWRITER FOR YOUR BOOK While many business leaders have profound insights and groundbreaking ideas, the act of translating these into a professionally published book can be daunting. A ghostwriter acts as a bridge, connecting the visionary world of leaders with the pragmatic realm of publishing a book. In your search to find a great ghostwriter, remember to look for: