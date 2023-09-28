Why ‘daily-ish’ habits can be better than everyday routines

BY Stephanie Vozza3 minute read

Time management and productivity habits are great for staying on track to getting things done. But sometimes they can feel overwhelming if they rely on daily accountability, such as maintaining a streak.

One method that gained popularity several years ago is the “Seinfeld Strategy,” named after Jerry Seinfeld. The comedian committed himself to writing a joke every day and putting a red X on a calendar once he did. The act created a visual chain that kept him motivated because he didn’t want to break it. Turns out, Seinfeld was surprised the idea took off, says Oliver Burkeman, author of Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, who interviewed him in 2014 for The Guardian. “He was kind of baffled that anyone took it as seriously as they did,” Burkeman recalls. “His understanding of it was that you’ve got to do something for many days if you’re going to get good at it. It wasn’t meant to be an extremely rigid box that you have to put yourself in.” Yet a lot of us look for that box. We lean into rigid systems, like doing something every single day, partly because we lack self-trust, Burkeman says.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

“You need a prison in order to make yourself do the things,” he says. “I’m definitely someone with a history of trying to adopt these very rigid schemes, where you come up with the eight things you’re going to do every single day from now until the end of time. Then, on day three, you’re like, ‘This is rubbish’ because either you’ve fallen off the wagon or you’ve decided this is not a fun way to live.” Some Is Good, Too All-in methods can add unnecessary stress. What if you lightened up? Burkeman suggests. “Dan Harris, the meditation podcaster and writer, talks about the idea of having a goal of meditating ‘daily-ish,’” he says. “I’ve appropriated this and applied it to all sorts of other things in the world of habits.” Activities that are a good fit for a daily-ish schedule are anything that benefits from repetition, such as exercise, reading, networking, large projects, and sports. “It’s the kinds of things that you want your life to feature on a regular basis,” Burkeman says.

While daily-ish doesn’t have a firm definition, Burkeman says three or four times a week is a friendly way of holding yourself to account, noting, “I’ve seen other people say you should never miss two days in a row, or make sure you do it for five out of seven days. You need to find a meeting point between rigid, idealistic ideas and daily reality.” The Benefits of Daily-ish Adopting a daily-ish routine helps relieve unhelpful pressure. For example, if you are trying to complete a big project, such as writing a book, and your child is sick and you can’t carve out time, adhering to a rigid concept may make the situation worse. “It creates opportunities for different parts of your life to be at war with each other when they don’t need to be,” Burkeman says.

advertisement

Daily-ish is also a good way to try out a new habit you are thinking of adopting. “There can be something intimidating about wanting to adopt a new habit that makes you want to put it off,” Burkeman says. “If you have this idea to become the kind of person who meditates or runs, for example, you may decide to leave it for when you have more time. And as a result, you don’t do the thing at all.” Know Yourself For some, the appeal of doing something every day can be motivating, but for others, it can be intimidating. “Gretchen Rubin wrote about how it’s easier to stick to something you do every single day because then at least you have your marching orders,” Burkeman says. “There’s no vagueness, you don’t need to decide whether this is a good day or not. But there isn’t any doctrine here. It’s good to go for a run, for example, even if it’s only once.”