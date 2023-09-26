The 5 rules leaders need to follow to create belonging at work

Most leaders think about belonging as yet another squishy, amorphous concept more easily relegated to Human Resources than as a function under the vision, direction, and responsibility of the C-suite. Our work and research in this space says emphatically, “No!” My firm’s research team, including industrial-organizational and cognitive psychologists in our Clarity Institute and Institute for Belonging , surveyed more than fifteen thousand employees across varied industries and occupational roles, finding not only that belonging is a critical determinant of employee job satisfaction, engagement, and effort but also that it is the most important predictor of these outcomes. Belonging predicts job satisfaction, engagement, and effort over and above employees’ perceptions of organizational culture or strategy. Think about belonging as the bedrock of organizational performance and employee commitment.

Yet leaders often focus on traditional or historically measured business issues, ignoring the importance of belonging. No more. Numerous research studies that we have conducted prove that while measuring affinity for any number of organizational or DEI issues is valuable, that affinity will not shift organizational performance and outcomes more than that for belonging. Interestingly, and counter to conventional thinking, belonging has a greater impact on employee retention than does compensation. Compensation is a moving target and, as such, a temporary offering. The sense of belonging is more lasting, with a deeper connection and motivation for employees to stay with the company. People will leave their jobs if they feel like they don’t belong there. Belonging creates a workplace where people feel included, accepted, safe, and valued. For leaders, belonging is the 4 Belonging Rules sustainable solution for employee engagement and retention. This is not a pass-down-the-organization want-to-have; it has become the must-have, the must-measure, and the must-excel-at imperative for every leader up and down and across every organization.

Our research delves deep into human behavior and how people understand, adopt, and value belonging—especially in the workplace. It also highlights the ways in which belonging can be promoted and strengthened in various settings, including within companies, groups, and teams anywhere in the world. The research suggests that belonging is a fundamental driver of human motivation and key to unlocking greater performance, resilience, and a willingness to challenge one’s existing perspectives.

It is leaders who must create community and rebuild the foundation upon which meaningful, authentic relationships can rest. This requires an intentional change of focus, clearing a path to understanding, acceptance, generosity, and goodwill. This is a human issue and one that will define the workplace for generations to come. Success will undoubtedly be delivered by and through those who create capacity for belonging.