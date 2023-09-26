The 5 rules leaders need to follow to create belonging at work

Most leaders think about belonging as yet another squishy, amorphous concept more easily relegated to Human Resources than as a function under the vision, direction, and responsibility of the C-suite. Our work and research in this space says emphatically, “No!” My firm’s research team, including industrial-organizational and cognitive psychologists in our Clarity Institute and Institute for Belonging, surveyed more than fifteen thousand employees across varied industries and occupational roles, finding not only that belonging is a critical determinant of employee job satisfaction, engagement, and effort but also that it is the most important predictor of these outcomes. Belonging predicts job satisfaction, engagement, and effort over and above employees’ perceptions of organizational culture or strategy. Think about belonging as the bedrock of organizational performance and employee commitment.
Yet leaders often focus on traditional or historically measured business issues, ignoring the importance of belonging. No more. Numerous research studies that we have conducted prove that while measuring affinity for any number of organizational or DEI issues is valuable, that affinity will not shift organizational performance and outcomes more than that for belonging. Interestingly, and counter to conventional thinking, belonging has a greater impact on employee retention than does compensation. Compensation is a moving target and, as such, a temporary offering. The sense of belonging is more lasting, with a deeper connection and motivation for employees to stay with the company. People will leave their jobs if they feel like they don’t belong there. Belonging creates a workplace where people feel included, accepted, safe, and valued. For leaders, belonging is the 4 Belonging Rules sustainable solution for employee engagement and retention. This is not a pass-down-the-organization want-to-have; it has become the must-have, the must-measure, and the must-excel-at imperative for every leader up and down and across every organization.
Our research delves deep into human behavior and how people understand, adopt, and value belonging—especially in the workplace. It also highlights the ways in which belonging can be promoted and strengthened in various settings, including within companies, groups, and teams anywhere in the world. The research suggests that belonging is a fundamental driver of human motivation and key to unlocking greater performance, resilience, and a willingness to challenge one’s existing perspectives.
It is leaders who must create community and rebuild the foundation upon which meaningful, authentic relationships can rest. This requires an intentional change of focus, clearing a path to understanding, acceptance, generosity, and goodwill. This is a human issue and one that will define the workplace for generations to come. Success will undoubtedly be delivered by and through those who create capacity for belonging.
I have been at the center of hundreds of DEI and ESG initiatives, as well as complex social issues with NFL and NCAA football teams, major universities, collegiate athletic programs, high-profile entertainment companies, media outlets, energy companies, aviation companies, financial institutions, healthcare giants, and nonprofit organizations. In each case, leaders were tasked with—and accepted—the challenge of building solution sets with various choices, models for making decisions, and broader systems to include multiple and diverse perspectives. Each time, they answered the challenge by leveraging the rules and unifying power of belonging.
To help leaders at all levels create the space necessary for belonging, there are basic principles that I have found to be highly effective. I call these principles the Belonging Rules. These are the five things that leaders and contributors at every level of any organization must consider every time they make decisions for themselves, their people, and their company. The Belonging Rules are for everyone and can be an important navigational tool when applied to the complexity of both our times and the every day.
The Belonging Rules
1. Turn into the power. Meet the demand for direct and intentional forays into the heart of power structures, forces, and accepted traditions.