Today’s ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty is pressuring 75% of CMOs to reduce their budgets. And with 82% of CFOs considering profitable growth a top priority this year, this could become a long-term strain. So, how can brand and marketing teams creatively boost brand awareness and credibility without as much cash on hand? Here are three cost-effective strategies your team can start implementing today, even on a limited budget. 1. TAP INTO INFLUENCER MARKETING

Influencer marketing has become an incredibly useful tactic as digital platforms and engagement increases, with over 25% of marketers using this strategy. And for the B2B marketing leaders who think this does not apply to them, influencer marketing extends beyond celebrities and social media stars promoting their favorite makeup products on social media. It’s any time a brand collaborates with an online influencer to market one of its products or services. Within the tech industry, that includes engaging with top thought leaders, product analysts, and even channel partners to gain their external validation and provide a positive link between your brand and that influencer. One way to do this is through creating community with your organization and others in the space, and providing them with opportunities to endorse your brand in a mutually beneficial way. With the second-highest return on investment of any marketing trend, influencer marketing campaigns typically have higher engagement than other forms of digital marketing because of the value of endorsements. If you are among the 17% of marketers who plan to invest in influencer marketing for the first time this year, you may consider inviting a thought leader to your podcast or co-authoring social media posts with product experts. Especially if you are just starting and have a limited budget, it’s key to set goals and track your progress to see which types of influencer marketing are worth continuing to invest in.

2. OPTIMIZE AI I’ve previously discussed how creative teams can use generative AI to support their work (to boost productivity and fight blank page syndrome, for example) but there are additional use cases that can help across the marketing funnel. In fact, 60% of marketing leaders believe AI will have a significant impact on lead identification, and 55% state it will positively impact marketing optimization like A/B testing and SEO strategies. It can cost thousands of dollars for a marketing qualified lead: So far, organizations investing in AI for marketing have seen a revenue increase of 3%-15% and a sales ROI increase of 10%-20%, according to McKinsey research. That’s money saved on lead acquisition and accelerated time-to-sale, both of which are critical to achieving profitable growth.

Further, 50% of marketing leaders “believe inadequate AI adoption is holding them back from achieving their goals.” So not only does using AI empower organizations’ marketing departments, but failing to use it at all is also hindering them. While there is an upfront cost—both monetarily and in the cost of time to learn—using AI can make your marketing organization more efficient and successful. 3. REDUCE EXCESS SPEND Finally, evaluate your marketing technology stack. Identify where digital collaboration takes place and what’s most effective and create a standard process. For example, if you find certain tools within Microsoft 365 are not being utilized, you could simply eliminate those tools—but would that negatively impact your digital workplace?

Before taking a broad-brush stroke approach, you can get more granular: Use software to investigate the usage of specific sites or Teams to minimize cloud storage costs for your digital collaboration data, and pinpoint ways to increase the adoption of your digital workplace investments. If possible, you should also consider vendor consolidation. For example, as AI proliferates, smart vendors are using this technology to enhance their products. The vendor you’ve been using for social media insights may have a more robust platform, giving you new capabilities you previously paid another vendor for. Consolidating to work with one vendor can streamline costs, accelerate adoption, and improve efficiencies in your organization. Profitable growth will remain the North Star for organizations, and it is incumbent on marketing leaders to identify ways to continue driving awareness, engagement, advocacy, and leads in a cost-effective, sustainable way. Fortunately, there are plenty of opportunities to work smarter by incorporating influencer marketing, optimizing the use of AI, and reducing excess costs.