I got my first social media account when I was in my 20s. There were no iPhones yet, but I did get my first Blackberry (a technological marvel!) when I was 24. Slowly but surely, I saw my personal life become more digitized, and forays into social media became the norm rather than a shiny new phenomenon. All of this is to say that older millennials like myself didn’t grow up digitally native the way Gen Z has. The generation entering the workforce has spent their entire lives exposed to platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. They’ve grown up in an environment where they are constantly comparing themselves to others. The neverending barrage of expectations surrounding body image, professional success, and so on have contributed to a significant lack of confidence for Gen Z. Over 40% of Gen Zers have been diagnosed with mental health conditions, including depression and anxiety. The situation is particularly dire for women; nearly 80% of us struggle with low self-esteem and are hesitant to advocate for ourselves at work.

With Gen Z toting no shortage of high expectations, employers need to meet digital natives where they’re at. Let’s explore why bridging the generational confidence gap—particularly within sales organizations—is imperative for business leaders, along with the steps you can take to do so. WHY SHOULD EMPLOYERS CARE ABOUT THE CONFIDENCE GAP? It’s no secret that when employees feel more confident in themselves, they’re able to produce better work. When folks are working to their fullest potential, it allows employers to better leverage their skills, knowledge, and expertise. Salespeople are a prime example here because their productivity is directly tied to revenue, and therefore overall company growth. A lack of confidence in a sales role means reps can’t operate at their best, ultimately putting their company at a disadvantage.

Furthermore, a lack of confidence can hinder employees from pushing their careers forward and seeking out leadership roles. This in turn can detract from business growth. According to our research, U.S. millennials working in a sales, enablement, or customer success role were 26% more likely than their Gen Z colleagues to say “having quick access to information and/or content enables them to not second-guess themselves.” Gen Z respondents were also “34% more likely than Gen X to say they would leave their company due to a lack of tools to support their success.” This should come as no surprise, as Gen Z grew up with access to more tech tools than the rest of us. This illustrates two key takeaways for employers. First, Gen Z needs additional support from their colleagues and superiors to feel confident in their work. Second, providing them with this support is critical to retention and, ultimately, revenue growth.

BREATHING LIFE INTO THE ONBOARDING PROCESS Until joining Seismic, I can confidently say that I’ve never been onboarded correctly before. I’d spend my early days at a new company figuring things out for myself, rather than completing proper training or receiving formal guidance. This is a far cry from the current consensus on onboarding, training, and coaching, and for good reason—it’s an employer’s responsibility to ensure new hires feel successful and confident in their roles as quickly as possible. This aligns with the expectations Gen Z talent brings into the workforce: These individuals expect their employers to provide them with tools, skills, and processes to be effective and productive. Closing the generational confidence gap should therefore begin on day one of the onboarding process.

Properly ramping up new hires and providing them with ample training resources means they’ll have everything they need from the get-go to build confidence as they progress in their role. Employers—especially those with a hybrid or remote employee base—should leverage tech solutions with learning and coaching capabilities. Learning and improving never stop, so having access to tools that promote “everboarding” and consistent development is key. Additionally, implementing a learning and coaching tech stack with analytic capabilities can surface actionable, in-depth insights for managers. With visibility into skills gaps and where additional reinforcements may be needed, leaders can identify areas for improvement and opportunities for training or retraining. MARRYING TECHNOLOGY WITH “SOFT” SKILLS

Technology that helps employees better prepare for meetings and create exceptional customer experiences that accelerate deal cycles is a must. But giving employees the information they need, whether it’s training materials or content to bolster sales conversations, is only the first step toward closing the confidence gap. Don’t underestimate the power of “soft” skills. Having vulnerable and honest conversations with employees about their concerns and anxieties can go a long way. When leaders get to know their employees as people instead of just workers, they can make staff feel more holistically supported. What’s more, data from Gallup and Workhuman revealed that employees who feel they receive the “right” amount of recognition from their employers are 31% less likely to experience burnout than those who believe they aren’t receiving enough recognition. Something as simple as verbally rewarding or congratulating an employee on a job well done can help them build confidence over time and contribute to their overall satisfaction with your organization.

A FEW WORDS OF ADVICE If you’re struggling with confidence in your current role, take solace knowing that you’re not alone. It’s all too easy to feel like you’re never doing enough, especially if you’ve been conditioned since birth to compare yourself to others in a public forum. Even after 15 years in the corporate world, I still have days where I feel a complete lack of confidence in my abilities. As you progress in your career, build a strong network with more experienced professionals. You never know who might be willing to mentor or sponsor you as you expand your skill set. By adopting a mindset of continuous improvement and accepting that you may still have a lot to learn, you can turn your lack of confidence into a motivator for success.