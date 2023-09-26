Integrating asset optimization and employee action for sustainable energy efficiency in retail

BY Guy Yehiav3 minute read

It’s no secret that retail leaders believe sustainability efforts save their enterprises money in the long term while also accomplishing great things for the earth. Consumers, too, have shown their willingness to take on rising costs of goods if they are sustainably sourced, manufactured, and transported. However, even with this knowledge, retail organizations still struggle to invest in sustainability efforts and accurately measure their impact. Oftentimes a lack of visibility into operations can be the cause of reticence around sustainability investments.

But IoT-enabled sensing and data collection capabilities available today leave little room for excuses. Clarity around sustainability programs is within reach with the proper technology infrastructure in place. Most retail enterprises already have access to the data they need to measure the impact of sustainability efforts. The next step is running it through an analytics system that makes continuous improvement an automatic function with end-to-end operations. REDUCING ENERGY CONSUMPTION IN REFRIGERATION ASSETS For retailers with grocery operations, 40%-60% of electricity costs goes to commercial refrigeration. Refrigeration asset optimization is a major way that retailers can reduce their energy consumption, leading to greater sustainability and reduced costs. There are several operational tactics that contribute to asset optimization:

Replacing outdated refrigeration and freezer assets with models that are more energy efficient.

Adjusting and regulating temperature settings to optimized levels to avoid overcooling.

Reducing workload on compressors by detecting and remediating insulation issues causing cold air leakage.

Implementing door management with prescriptive workflows to minimize frequent door openings that cause cold air to escape. Automatic closing mechanisms or automated alerts help retain cool air, leading to energy savings.

Engaging in preventative maintenance by cleaning condenser coils, replacing gaskets, repairing refrigerant leaks, and fixing airflow issues.

Actively managing product storage to maximize space utilization without overstocking and to allow the air to flow freely. Proactive management of assets to the level described above is made possible by modern IoT connectivity capabilities and accompanying alerting functions. The actual physical acts that facilitate energy consumption savings are relatively simple—closing refrigerator doors, replacing freezer parts, stocking a cooler with the appropriate amount of product. However, the timely execution of such acts is imperative to asset optimization—and impossible to achieve without always-on digital sensing and corresponding prescriptive guidance that initiates and confirms employee action. The key to unlocking energy consumption reduction is the optimization of human labor. Preventative maintenance that requires manual, calendar-based checking will result in wasted time and labor. Retail enterprises shouldn’t over index on one type of waste reduction in a manner that ultimately causes waste in another area. The key to sustainability is the successful integration of physical assets and employee action, all made possible by digitalized insights that enhance energy efficiency. SUSTAINABILITY AND SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY GO HAND IN HAND

Demand Driven Supply Networks (DDSNs) are inherently more sustainable than supply-driven networks due to their focus on the forecastable, slow-pace, and high-pace movements of consumer activity. DDSNs stand in sharp contrast to a supply-driven approach, which examines how much product has been produced and how long it will take to sell. The ultimate purpose of a supply chain is consumption. Managing and optimizing the supply network according to the habits, preferences, and activities of the consumer ensures satisfied customers, increased margins, on-shelf availability, and most importantly, the efficient delivery of goods to the point of consumption without unnecessary waste. Many retailers are also targeting zero carbon emissions by collaborating with suppliers to buy clean energy. Shared sustainability goals between retailers and suppliers introduces a network effect that unifies renewable energy efforts across the supply chain, spreading knowledge and best practices from enterprise to enterprise. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels by investing in solar panels, wind energy, and other innovative technologies creates long-term efficiencies that benefit all stakeholders. WASTE REDUCTION AT SCALE