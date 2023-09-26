Don’t write your own pink slip: How to use AI as a helpful business tool

BY Pablo Listingart5 minute read

I have a friend in his 50s who has been working as a writer and editor for over 30 years. I’ll call him Jack. He’s trained in journalism, and he loves his work developing content for non-profits and private companies. He tells me that no other career option ever spoke to him and that, other than communications, he knows nothing else except for some obscure hockey trivia and how to enjoy a good bourbon.

And so he caught me off guard the other day when we were talking about artificial intelligence (AI). “Pablo, if I were starting my career as a writer today, I probably wouldn’t be starting my career as a writer today,” Jack said. HOW WILL AI SHAPE THE WORLD? I think for many writers, coders, and others, AI has brought about a bit of a chill. Why invest the time and energy in creating something when you can tap out a prompt on a keyboard and get something that an employer or a client will accept as good enough?

It’s a fair question, but I don’t accept that AI can ever fully replace human ingenuity and personality. Jack once told me that in his work, the goal of writing isn’t just to put information on paper; the goal of writing is to have people read what you write. Personally—assuming all the information I need is there and accurate—I would rather read a piece that is flavored by story, humor, and personal experience than a safe, superficial, and sleepy piece that ChatGPT wrote in 15 seconds. As a society, we’re still figuring out how AI might shape our world. There are doomsayers who think that AI is the fifth horseman of the apocalypse, nestled somewhere between famine and war. There are others who think AI will save humanity and have us all frolicking carefree in the sun while computers do everything for us. I find myself somewhere in the middle. I think AI will revolutionize many industries and help the world become more energy efficient. But I also think that in the hands of ill-intentioned or stupid people, there are some very real dangers and risks to human safety.

WAYS AI IS BEING USED TODAY That said, I don’t spend a great deal of time reflecting at the societal level. I’m more focused on how individuals like Jack are using or misusing AI. Jack told me that he hasn’t used ChatGPT to write anything that he has submitted to a client (“I have to sleep at night,” he says). He has, however, used ChatGPT as a robust search engine to help him understand complex concepts (this despite his disdain and cynicism). He recently had to write an article about a sophisticated piece of mechanical equipment and his Google searches weren’t fruitful. So, he went to ChatGPT and asked for a plain-language description of the equipment. He used the result to inform (not replace) the article he was writing. I know a social media consultant (Brenda) who has a client who wants a post every second day—about 180 items a year. Brenda writes about 130 on her own from scratch, and uses AI to help write the rest (“top 10 this” and “three tips for that”). And she never uses the AI content verbatim; she always puts on a personal spin that reflects her client’s interests.

I have colleagues who use AI to help them craft important correspondence, but they take what they get and tailor it for their needs. I know graphic designers who use AI to get over a creative hurdle; I know programmers who use AI to find a tricky snippet of code. No one I know—at least no one with integrity and no one successful—is pounding out prompts, leaning back, and saying: “OK, AI, do my work while I do something else.” RI: REAL INTELLIGENCE Jack, Brenda, and other people I know apply RI—real intelligence—when using AI. They know how to use AI to enhance their work, not to replace it. There are people who think AI will cost people their jobs, and it’s true. Some people will indeed be displaced by AI tools. The first ones out the door will be those who see AI as a chance to get away with doing less. Those folks might as well go to ChatGPT and enter: “Please write a pink slip firing me from my job for being lazy.”

I lead a non-profit that helps people overcome employment barriers by training them in tech. We also help our students by coaching them on improving their resumes and LinkedIn profiles and producing memorable cover letters. When our students submit their letters, I can see that a surprising number of those are generated through ChatGPT. Even ChatGPT says you shouldn’t do that! “In summary,” ChatGPT told me last time I asked, “ChatGPT can be a helpful aid in the cover letter writing process, but it should be used as a supplement to your own knowledge and effort.” Exactly. ADVICE FOR LEADERS

AI is becoming more sophisticated very quickly. To my fellow organizational and business leaders, I say embrace it, but embrace it with caution, wisdom, and real intelligence. Before reaching for the tool, ask yourself: “Will this make our work better?” If so, that’s a good reason to use it. But the next question is even more important: “If I use AI, could a competitor easily duplicate what we are doing?” If the answer is yes, tread carefully. The easier you are to imitate, the less the market needs you. Apply your RI to remain relevant and unique. My advice for all people is don’t fear AI, but also never surrender your brain to it; carefully and critically review everything AI produces for you. Treat AI as a helpful tool, not a threat to your job. The only threat to your job is when you let AI take charge and do your work for you. If you have no work to do, then, well, you’ll have no work to do. Use your RI to prevent that.