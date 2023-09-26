What is the dark estate and why should your business shine a light on it?

BY David Keil4 minute read

Today’s IT leaders commonly face support backlogs, budget shortfalls, and rising end-user expectations. But what about all the other challenges that aren’t visible? Only 60% of end-user IT issues are reported to IT, which means that users often would rather suffer in silence than engage with IT support. How are teams supposed to find the root cause and resolve those issues without even knowing that end users are struggling? Or, think about the potential millions of dollars wasted on unused software licenses and unnecessary hardware upgrades. How can IT leaders effectively manage resources without knowledge of every piece of hardware and software in their environment? The shift toward remote and hybrid work models has dramatically altered the IT asset landscape and worsened these problems. The decentralization of workspaces has spawned thousands of endpoints for IT teams to manage; enterprises typically manage more than 100k endpoints. With employees accessing corporate networks from work-from-anywhere locations while using various devices, IT teams lack the complete visibility they need to handle a widely dispersed IT estate and the broader range of IT support issues—such as connectivity problems and lag time—across multiple locations.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

I call this place where shadow IT hides the dark estate, which is also where device performance issues take root and costly unused software licenses grow cobwebs. The dark estate is the nemesis of every IT leader in today’s evolving workplace landscape. The way to combat this problem is gaining complete visibility across the IT estate so IT teams can have a better view and a clear understanding of all IT assets (software, hardware, networks, and data), their configuration, interdependencies, versions, performance, compliance, and usage. With such broad visibility, IT teams can do more with less. After all, you can’t solve what you can’t see.

WHAT CAN IT TEAMS SEE ONCE THEY GAIN A BETTER VIEW OF THEIR IT ESTATE? With visibility of asset performance, utilization, and accountability, enterprises can adopt a proactive approach to IT support, automate some help desk functions, ensure uptime for employee productivity, identify redundancies, and allocate assets more effectively. Specifically, IT teams can:

1. See The Hidden IT Issues Related To Endpoint Device Performance These are the issues that hinder employee productivity, create frustration in the digital workplace, and affect IT help desk service delivery. Having a window into tech issues is crucial, as a poor digital employee experience (DEX) can have a direct impact on employee productivity and satisfaction. In the survey behind its IT Trends Report 2022, for instance, Qualtrics discovered that “nearly a third of employees do not agree that the technology at their company allows them to be as productive as possible.” With visibility, IT teams can more accurately right-size hardware and software to each end user’s role. In addition, they can use DEX data to spot brewing issues before they have an impact on the employee’s experience with their tech toolset.

advertisement

2. See The Smartest Fixes For The Most Critical And Common Issues These fixes include instant prioritization, automated resolutions, and easy IT self-service engagements. Endpoint performance data can see and alert issues across the IT estate, mitigating the risk of failure and performance degradation. One of my company’s customers, an insurance company with 50,000 employees, used DEX data to discover a group policy object (GPO) that used ~20% CPU power on devices. By prioritizing this issue, the IT team was able to respond quickly, improving the digital employee experience of affected users with an easy widespread fix.

3. See The Biggest Savings Waiting To Be Discovered Across The IT Estate IT teams can better discover the savings from continually streamlining IT operations, boosting employee productivity, minimizing hardware and software expenses, and more. Visibility can spotlight waste lurking in the dark estate. More than 10% of an IT budget is lost to software, SaaS, and cloud infrastructure waste at more than half of enterprise companies. The savings potential from eliminating this waste, therefore, can be considerable given that enterprises spend about 18% of revenue on software as part of their overall IT budget.

By identifying underutilized resources and redundancies, IT teams can take a need-based approach to procurement, streamlining hardware optimization by extending asset life via performance data and software rationalization based on what end users need. The financial impact of software rationalization can be significant. For example, one global bank uncovered savings of $4.8 million in just 12 months by shedding more than 66,000 unused software licenses after gaining a view into its dark estate. In addition to cost savings, hardware optimization supports Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives. Gartner states, “Extending device lifespans represents a 20% to 40% reduction in cost, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and e-waste.” With real-time visibility into a device’s performance, an IT analyst can provide data insights to advance an enterprise’s circular economy initiatives and, by extension, compliance with resource life extension requirements under the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). SEEING WHAT’S AROUND THE CORNER