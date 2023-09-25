I lost multiple pregnancies. Here’s how that experience made me a better leader

BY Nidhi Dangayach4 minute read

Some entrepreneurs call their business their “baby,” so it was thrilling to be expecting with my husband while also starting my own business. I was entering the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry industry as a second generation to a diamond trading family, and this was my first foray into entrepreneurship.

With all the planning across personal and professional life, and just about four months ahead of Verlas’s debut, we received the devastating news that we lost the pregnancy at seven weeks. I immediately buried myself in 18-hour workdays versus my standard 12 hours, to move on. I also didn’t allow myself the grace to feel sad. Instead I was in the office the next day, pushed forward, didn’t process my emotions, and got lost in focusing on the company that I was about to “birth.” I intentionally made sure that none of the agency partners knew what was happening behind the scenes. I wanted to keep any kind of sympathy at bay. Emotionally I was seemingly doing okay, but maybe that was because the launch seemed like the only next best thing to chase. It wasn’t until I experienced another pregnancy loss in February 2020, six months after the first, that I realized I had a personal life that needed more processing and a business that needed more hands. I was wearing multiple hats. Quite frankly too many hats.

While life happened, we also were facing a whole new business challenge—the pandemic. So while I was processing and the world went on pause, I also went back to the whiteboard to reconsider our strategy. We were a three-person team, and I knew how critical it was for 9 a.m. catch-ups while simultaneously getting on a direct line with consumers to understand their desires and interests with Verlas. We hit our first-year revenue goals quickly and grew 300% the following year. I became pregnant for the third time in early 2023. At this time the business had scaled, the team had grown to more than 20 employees, and I didn’t need to switch between roles as often, or track every deliverable down to execution. Given my previous experiences, I insisted that the business be prepared in case of a sudden absence, even if it meant some stumbling and learning across the board. Then it happened again in May 2023. At five months along, we lost our third baby.

Work had scaled and Verlas was due for another big launch. I let my new VP of marketing know about the situation immediately. Much like the first time in 2019, I didn’t pause working, but this time I had to slow down for my recovery. My team stepped up to fully support the launch. I stayed resilient, determined, and bounced back to work in a week to make sure my team had my support for the launch and anything else that was critical. I hope my takeaways will help employers and employees understand what personal loss in the workforce can mean for productivity, why it’s key to be expressive and transparent—especially when experiencing personal obstacles—and, finally, understanding that processing loss is more than just about paid time off. Empathy impacts team productivity As a startup business the stakes and stressors are high, but with our double-digit-hour workdays and lofty goals, it’s important that we keep empathy front and center. When we identify that a team member is going through a personal crisis, we immediately prioritize and work in lockstep to expand our temporary bandwidth. It never feels forced, because honestly we are all human and will experience loss in our lives.

Leading with empathetic behavior at Verlas has increased productivity significantly; in fact, we doubled our overall performance as a company over the past 18 months. Transparency in hardship In workplace culture experts say it “leads from the top,” and I truly endorse that. My transparency exercise has made our working relationships and business stronger than ever by ripping away invisible barriers that were getting in the way. I am far more intuitive about correlating moods, performances, and the team’s morale overall to personal life stressors, and offer to provide support and counseling wherever I can. I know my team feels comfortable sharing their lives with me and that makes me very proud of the culture we have built.

Take time and offer time Being open at the workplace, especially in a hybrid environment, allows for more compassion and flexibility on “off days,” when folks may need to take a second to regroup, take the day away from work, or do their jobs safely from home. You cannot generate a specific amount of bereavement days one may need to recover and resume their daily tasks. Therefore, I find it necessary as a small-business owner to offer flexibility in PTO, and even more flexibility with returning to the hybrid office. Just because I was able to get myself together and focus on work immediately does not mean my team has to. We all have different strengths and support systems, and I want to be very mindful of that.