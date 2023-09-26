Every year, foreign nationals seeking work in the United States face the daunting H-1B visa application process and the infamous “lottery.” While it’s not a traditional lottery, the name has stuck due to being easier to say than the “computer-generated random selection process.”

Once the golden ticket for overseas workers to enter the U.S., its allure has faded due to its tough rules and near insurmountable odds of receiving a visa. Instead, a new alternative has arisen north of the U.S. border.

Canada has opened its borders to foreign tech workers by creating more pathways for this talent to thrive in the “Great White North.” This includes a solution for U.S. companies seeking to retain their highly-skilled employees who may be affected by the H-1B visa lottery.