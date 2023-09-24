Permission to play ensures more work gets done

BY Yonason Goldson4 minute read

One of my favorite quotes is attributed to J.P. Morgan: “I can do a year’s work in 9 months but not in 12 months.” The observation retains perennial relevance but strikes a resonant chord this week in particular.

The theme of renewal, rebirth, and reconnection figures prominently during the Jewish High Holiday season. The 10 days extending from Rosh Hashanah (the Day of Judgment) through Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement) call on us to perform a moral and spiritual audit, to evaluate whether we are making the most of both our natural talents and the opportunities life has provided us. During these days we face the ultimate job review for the business of living a fully human life. But using every minute productively does not translate as working ourselves to death. What J.P. Morgan articulated so succinctly is that the time we spend replenishing our spirit is every bit as important as the time we spend putting our nose to the grindstone. Just as we need sleep to repair our bodies and food to fuel our undertakings, we also need this week’s addition to the Ethical Lexicon: Recreation (rec·re·a·tion/rek-ree-ey-shuhn) noun

Refreshment of strength and spirit after work; a means of refreshment or diversion. It’s instructional to note, however, that by adding a hyphen to the word you get: Re-creation

The process of making a thing exist or seem to exist again in a different time or place. The interconnection of these two ideas should tantalize our imagination. Intuitively, diverting attention and energy away from the pursuits that define our daily purpose should diminish our productivity. In fact, that very process transforms us into enhanced versions of ourselves, better equipped to successfully perform the same pursuits we have temporarily abandoned.

We know that physical exercise is essential for mental well-being. But even during work hours, a proper measure of downtime and diversion keeps our brains energized, our minds elastic, and our moods positive. A little bit of playtime enables us to re-create ourselves, indulging our childlike proclivities for a few moments so we can return to the adult activities that carry us through each day. Of course we need to retain our sense of priorities and self-discipline. The employee who spends his whole day scrolling through TikTok or playing Candy Crush we call a loafer, an idler, or a good-for-nothing. The worker who never takes a minute away from her desk we describe as a workaholic or a drone. And although employers might want to convince themselves that their businesses will soar by incentivizing the latter, a culture that encourages burnout is as toxic as one that promotes systemic laziness. That doesn’t mean that every workplace needs to follow the example of Google and other companies by providing video arcades, ping-pong tables, and beanbag chairs. It does mean that designing the workplace to replenish the spirit within a framework of organizational efficiency will produce healthier, happier, and more productive employees.

Design play breaks Designing recreational breaks at work poses a greater challenge than we might think. According to research, the activities we like best may not be the most beneficial. And although we feel the need for a break in the afternoon, studies show that morning breaks provide more energy and reduce stress later in the day. Socializing during lunchtime has proven benefits, but not in the company of irascible colleagues or in the presence of supervisors or managers before whom employees feel the need to be on their best behavior. But that doesn’t mean employers should engineer every aspect of workplace recreation. Even if employees don’t always choose the forms of distraction that promote optimal well-being, the very act of choosing has benefits of its own. Whenever possible, bosses should allow workers to take initiative and practice autonomy, thereby demonstrating both trust and respect while fostering an attitude of responsibility. That being said, a bit of creativity can add a playful dimension to almost any work environment. Employees can take turns posting two truths and a lie, the answer to be revealed at the end of the day or the end of the week. Clues can be added at irregular intervals. Managers (or employees themselves) can organize a similar game with a secret word of the day, destination locale, childhood photo guessing game, or mystery employee of the week.