User experience research provides a wealth of insights into the minds of customers. It’s a little like getting the answers to a test before it starts. If done correctly, you already know what users want or need by the time you start designing your product, service, or experience. Success isn’t entirely guaranteed, but sound research improves your chances of creating an innovative solution that becomes a hit with customers.

Yet, you might want to write those insights down in pencil over the long term. Technology and experiences evolve, hungry new competitors offer new and improved solutions, and suddenly, before you know it, your users have changed. Your job as a UX researcher and designer is to change with them. But because they don’t send out flares when their viewpoints evolve, you must be vigilant and build processes to look for the signs of change before they eat into market share. The mechanisms for detecting and responding to changes in user behavior and satisfaction aren’t sexy. They require a disciplined approach where you and your teams routinely gather to review the critical analytics to assess user behavior and performance. Then, you need the courage to admit there’s a problem.

Given how quickly markets shift, I’d suggest that the ability to recognize changes in your user base may be the most important skill to cultivate in the art and science of UX. DIGITAL BODY LANGUAGE Let’s say you ride the bus to work. The bus comes to a stop, the door folds open, and as you get on, the driver smiles and says with great energy: “Good morning!” This goes on for weeks, and you look forward to this cheery start to your day.

But then, one day, the vibe is different. The driver stares at you blankly, arms folded, without smiling, as you scan your bus pass. From the shift in behavior and body language, it’s safe to infer that something has happened to sour the driver’s mood. In the same fashion, you can also spot signs that your users have changed by interpreting a different form of body language—their digital body language. How they move through a website or app leaves a trail of clues that might provide an early warning that your carefully considered user profile has shifted. Some examples of this within the UX sphere include: Declining Visits: Your website analytics report might show a consistent decline in the number of visits, with users spending less and less time with you. Engagement with interactive features might trail off while purchases start to fall. In the mobile environment, more users may be deleting your app or using it far less than they used to.

No single data point alone will convincingly tell you that you have a UX problem. But studied and considered together, with UX researchers at the table, the data can help you spot an issue before it metastasizes into something larger. TURN AND FACE THE CH-CH-CHANGES With apologies to David Bowie, once you detect something afoot in your user base, it’s time to “turn and face the strange ch-ch-changes.” Ignoring them or wishing them away won’t work.

One option is to conduct a usability study to get a more current view of user attitudes toward your offering. Other options that dig into the offering itself and overall experience include a focus group (general feelings/ expectations), diary study (longitudinal study of objectives, tasks, and overall experience), or contextual inquiry (watching people interact with your product or service in their environment). The type of study you do will depend on the situation. Some users may be struggling with an element of the design and usability of a system. Others may want a feature you don’t yet have in place. There’s no “one size fits all” approach when it comes to gathering and contextualizing user data: It’s important to stay flexible and use mixed-method research if necessary. Then, the challenge becomes interpreting what you learn, prioritizing the changes based on the goals of your project, and brainstorming solutions. Consider the value to the user and the impact on the business. Don’t overreact to the criticisms of the vocal minority. But by the same token, don’t overweigh the opinions of the power user.