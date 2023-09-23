The creator of Yale’s viral happiness class offers tips for boosting employee satisfaction

BY Jenna Abdou6 minute read

The day I spoke with happiness expert Laurie Santos, PhD, she could hardly contain her excitement sharing Jan-Emmanuel De Neve’s workplace happiness study. In partnership with Indeed, his team at Oxford surveyed 15 million people about everything from their stress levels at work to their overall life satisfaction.

“I start with this study because it reveals our utter misconceptions,” Santos tells me. “Companies are trying to create happier workplaces, but they’re doing it based on biases of what matters. When leaders were asked to predict the top drivers of happiness at work, they said things you’d expect, like compensation and flexibility. Those things matter, but they’re more in the middle than people expect. The main driver of happiness at work is a sense of belonging. It’s your answer to the questions: Do you feel like you matter here? Do you have a sense of community?” Santos is known for debunking and helping us correct our misconceptions about happiness—a journey that began when her Yale class, Psychology and the Good Life, became the most popular in the university’s history. Her teachings have since spread across ages and geographies; 4 million people have taken her free Coursera class, the Science of Well-Being. She created a course for teens and, most recently, collaborated with Sesame Street on a children’s series for her podcast The Happiness Lab, which has been downloaded more than 90 million times. Santos believes we have “a real opportunity to maximize our happiness at work” if we focus on the right things. Here, she shares practices to begin doing so today.

Fast Company: If you were leading a company, how would you design a well-being program that is both impactful and sustainable? What principles and practices would you implement? Laurie Santos: I’d focus on time affluence first, which is the subjective sense that you have free time. It’s not the actual amount of free time that you have. It’s your sense that you can meet a friend, take on a new project, or have temporal flexibility. It’s the opposite of time famine, where if you self-report being time-famished, your well-being takes as much of a hit as reporting you’re unemployed. I would engage the four-day workweek. It’s a real well-being driver we should consider to not only make people happier but more productive. Evidence shows that giving people time away from work makes them more productive when they’re there. I’d also compensate people in time. We reward high performance with an extra salary check. If your salary is above a certain level, that’s not going to impact your happiness very much, whereas an extra two weeks off really could. It’s about viewing time as a reward—an incredibly valuable commodity for people’s well-being and performance.

I’d also implement Yale professor Amy Wrzesniewski’s work around job crafting, which is the opportunity to craft the job you want. My job description at Yale is technically to teach classes and run a research lab. Still, if you look at the things that give me meaning and purpose, they might not be on that list. For me, it’s engaging with humor when I connect with my students and the social connection and leadership I experience in my role. Studies show that if somebody wants to turn their job into a calling, the best way to do so is by building in more of those values. So I’d start by surveying my team’s values and strengths. Then [I’d] give them the freedom to job craft. FC: Having just returned from a sabbatical, I’m wondering how you think companies might recognize their value and integrate them as an offering. What are your thoughts on mini-sabbaticals or even company-wide spring or summer breaks?

LS: Taking a break isn’t something you do because you’re performing remedially or having problems. Taking a break is something we have to do as humans. Managers and companies need to develop a better relationship with rest. There’s so much evidence that rest makes us better people. Studies suggest that allowing team members to take extended breaks, whether they’re two weeks or a month, enables them to come back more energized, creative, and productive. Leaders need to remember that practices like these spread when they come from the top. If you’re a leader, you have a special role in implementing them—not just by introducing self-care practices to your team, but by practicing them in your own life. I can’t tell you how many people heard about my sabbatical and said: “Thank you. I wanted to take time off, but didn’t feel like I could. You gave me permission to.” FC: Flow is a consistent theme on The Happiness Lab podcast, inspiring everything from creativity to connection. What conditions enable shared flow to flourish, and how can we spend more time in it?

LS: Presence is definitionally necessary for flow. If we’re in this wonderful creative zone, and I hear your Slack ding, I’m going to be tempted to check mine, and then we’ll fall out of sync. Multitasking steals us from flow. We need to give people the uninterrupted time on-ramp they need to get into it. Flow comes from finding the appropriate level of challenge, which means people need a sense of psychological safety. For me to generate and contribute ideas in a creative meeting, I can’t be wondering: Oh gosh, what are they going to think of this? If we’re comfortable and can be vulnerable with each other, that’s how we’ll get into flow. FC: I’m continually surprised by how rarely people know their strengths, so I was excited to hear about the “strengths date” you send your students on. How might you adapt that exercise for two team members, and how can we help each other step into our strengths?

LS: We can’t engage our strengths unless we’re aware of them. So step one is encouraging your team members to take a strengths survey (you can Google the VIA Character Strengths test). Then, the strengths date is doing a fun activity together that builds on both of your strengths. So if mine is bravery and yours is humor, we could do one of those Tough Mudders where they shoot color canons. It’s fun and humorous, but it’s also pushing us. The same can be true within the workplace. We could have strengths projects where the explicit goal is creatively bringing our strengths together. If I’m working on a podcast episode with a colleague whose strength is humor and mine is empathy, we could craft stories that are both funny and touching. This not only improves our happiness, it helps us feel closer to each other. FC: The Reciprocity Ring exercise in your “Grateful Expectations” episode—where everyone writes down something they need help with on a Post-it note, places it on a wall, then puts another one with their name on it below one they can help with—creates a gateway to offer and receive support. I’d love for you to leave us with a few practices that can shape a culture of connection and contribution.