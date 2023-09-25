BY Jackie Cooper4 minute read

For decades, marketing 101 courses have taught and reinforced the very linear, very neat progression of the purchase funnel. Guiding marketing decision-making since its inception, it’s a rinse and repeat method that depicts a brand imposing its will onto consumers, pushing them from one stage to another until finally they buy something. But if you’re a consumer who buys anything (aka a human with a pulse), the problem is an obvious one: The purchase funnel doesn’t feel remotely close to today’s brand-consumer relationship. More importantly, this isn’t what consumers want from brands. Like any relationship, we want things like trust, and authenticity, and partnership. Some of today’s best brands understand this innately, but many still cling to the tradition of it. Understanding why and how the purchase funnel no longer applies is important for everyone—marketers most of all. If you ask me (and the troves of research on the topic), Gen Z is the force behind this evolution. Millennials may have killed the top sheet and doorbell, but Gen Z killed the purchase funnel. Here’s how:

PURCHASE IS JUST THE BEGINNING In the marketing days of yore, everything ended with the purchase—to purchase was to win. All the effort and all the budget went toward those tactics that would get the consumer to purchase. These days, a new set of KPIs prevail—things like loyalty, advocacy, even brand love. New research makes clear that for a vast majority of consumers, the purchase is just the beginning. Fifty percent of consumers admit to doing brand research after they buy a product. This moves the traditional “consideration” phase past the theoretical end of the funnel. We see consumers casting their net of interest and scrutiny far beyond one simple product they bought. Similarly, an astounding 78% of consumers say that they uncover things that attracts them and makes them loyal to a brand after the original purchase. Meaning the brand love doesn’t come before the purchase; it comes after.

What is driving this resounding post-purchase shift in brand research and discovery? Gen Z. Most would cast Gen Z as impulse purchasers, but in the data we see their love of investigation and innate ability to sniff out facts and connect the dots. Seven in 10 Gen Zers fact check everything they see online. This new shopping behavior has influenced the broader population—67% of consumers say Gen Z has impacted how they buy things online and through apps. Purchase is just one data point in the research process. CONSUMERS DO NOT BEHAVE SEQUENTIALLY

The purchase funnel would have you believe that consumers do one thing at a time, in the same order, every time they go to buy something. This just isn’t true. As already outlined, Gen Z has flipped the purchase funnel on its head. The things that used to lead up to a purchase now take place after the fact. Some of the most interesting and fulfilling consumer interactions with brands have nothing to do with the product or the purchase. Mirroring Gen Z’s desire for human-centric connections, 79% of consumers say they consume brand content, participate in brand activities, connect with brands on social media, and share feedback. The new consumer-brand relationship is too dynamic to fit into a series of steps. It’s ongoing and always evolving. TOO MUCH EMPHASIS ON TRANSACTION ERODES BRAND TRUST

Today’s brand-consumer interactions have little to do with purchase. Consumers are engaging with brands in this manner to determine if they trust them or not. Seventy percent of consumers are checking for competency. Does the brand perform to their expectations? Sixty percent of consumers are checking for ethical behavior. Does the brand treat its employees fairly and attempt to do good in the world? Fifty-nine percent are checking for relevancy. Does the brand fit their lifestyle and identity? Things like price point, value, and discounts are not major factors when it comes to brand trust. In fact, too much emphasis on those things, or not enough emphasis on competency, ethics, and relevance will break brand trust. Sixty-two percent of Gen Z assumes that if a brand doesn’t communicate its actions to address societal issues, it’s doing nothing or hiding something. CONSUMERS—ESPECIALLY GEN Z—CRAVE RELATIONSHIPS WITH BRANDS