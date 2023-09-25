BY Adam Aharonoff4 minute read

In today’s business landscape, traditional industries—or those that predate much of modern-day technology such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, home services, and transportation—face the obstacle of keeping up with an ever-changing array of digital tools that often take extra time to trickle down to all sectors. A prominent example of these tools is artificial intelligence (AI)—software that is used to analyze vast amounts of data in order to detect patterns, anomalies, and more, then automates decision making or content generation based on those insights at record speeds. By harnessing the capabilities of AI, businesses in these ‘traditional’ sectors can unlock new realms of efficiency, innovation, and customer-centricity, ultimately paving the way for exponential growth and competitive advantage. THE POTENTIAL OF AI

One of the most significant advantages AI brings to traditional industries is its ability to enhance operational efficiency. By analyzing data and effortlessly recommending content, AI-powered systems can point out patterns and predict trends, then automate repetitive tasks so talented labor can be used elsewhere. Thus, businesses streamline processes, reduce costs, and optimize resource allocation across the board. According to 2022 data from PwC, AI is expected to boost overall employee productivity by approximately 40% by 2035. For manufacturers, this means minimizing downtime and automating production schedules, while healthcare providers can leverage AI to improve diagnosis accuracy and patient care, allowing them to make those critical decisions faster than ever. In the home services sector, where I serve as Chief Technology Officer for a leading home warranty company, this technology is predicting outcomes in order to greatly reduce customer cycle time. By analyzing what the most likely problem is that a homeowner is facing based on description, diagnostic visits and home repairs are faster than ever as technicians know what they are most likely looking at.

Not only does AI increase efficiencies, but it also opens doors to unprecedented innovation. Through leveraging advanced algorithms, machine learning, and predictive analytics in AI, traditional brands can develop intelligent products and services that adapt to customer needs, preferences, and behavior in real time. FOSTERING CUSTOMER LOYALTY AI empowers traditional industries to embrace a customer-centric approach like never before. The data in these systems allow companies to take advantage of valuable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and sentiment by incorporating into sales strategies. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can deliver personalized experiences, targeted marketing campaigns, and customized solutions that resonate with their customers on a deeper level. In fact, the market value of AI in marketing worldwide is expected to reach $107 billion by 2028, according to a 2023 report from Statista. That’s over a 300% increase from the current 2023 market, estimated at $27 billion.

The ability to anticipate and fulfill consumer needs not only fosters loyalty, but also drives revenue growth and market expansion. A May 2023 report from McKinsey found that AI-driven personalization in marketing can lead to a 10%-20% increase in incremental revenue. As an example from the home services industry, Cinch uses AI to automatically choose or recommend a marketing journey per customer based on broad data like demographics, psychographics, and geolocation, which produces a personalized product recommendation built for a customer’s type of home. Rather than expecting consumers to make a decision based on what type of home protection plan they think is best, AI advises them on which one fits their home the best. A CONVERSATION ON IMPROVEMENT While exploring these tools, it’s essential to acknowledge the challenges that come with implementing AI in traditional industries. The integration of AI and its improvement requires a robust data infrastructure, a culture of innovation, and a commitment to ongoing learning. The finance and banking industries faced one of these challenges in June of this year, with leaders raising widespread concern that incomplete or unrepresentative datasets could perpetuate cycles of discrimination and bias in investing.

For traditional industries looking to implement, leaders must be an active part of challenging and improving AI capabilities. By openly sharing feedback with industry peers and colleagues, encouraging conversation around solutions, and asking questions around potential implications, AI will continue to evolve to the needs of business models everywhere. The unknown about this technology remains one of the largest hurdles to its implementation. Nearly half of respondents in a 2022 study from Drift of marketing and sales leaders said that they felt they had a “beginner” mindset when it comes to AI tools. The more we as leaders and peers talk about AI and make it a comfortable part of our industries, the less intimidating it will feel to bring in this new technology. With the right strategy and mindset, traditional sectors can overcome these hurdles and position themselves among the tech-forward companies of the world.