Why restaurants are putting kindness and leadership on the menu

It was a simple but strange request at a business conference. Still, the speakers stepped toward each other, arms outstretched, and embraced. The crowd applauded as the two women, each with a long list of professional accolades, smiled, waved, and exited stage left. It was just the first of many onstage hugs.

This was the Welcome Conference, a one-day event for people in the hospitality business. It’s put on by Will Guidara, a former co-owner and general manager of Eleven Madison Park, the New York City restaurant named best in the world under his watch. Guidara’s book, Unreasonable Hospitality, came out in October 2022, and he’s spent the past year espousing its message: There’s remarkable power in giving people more than they expect.

[Photo: Jose Reyes]

The day feels like a manifestation of that desire, largely because it hits you in the face with the unexpected. As the lights lowered that morning at Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center, a gospel choir slowly took the stage, singing “welcome back” on repeat, their voices climbing to an impressive crescendo before a drum line stepped out of the wings and joined in. It was a lot for 10 o’clock on a rainy Monday morning.