3 things to know about why authors are suing OpenAI

While you may think of ChatGPT as an incredibly capable AI bot, some authors are arguing that its capabilities have been built on their lives’ work.
Along with the Authors Guild, more than one dozen authors filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT’s parent company, OpenAI, on Tuesday, September 19. The suit alleges that the company used the authors’ books to teach the chatbot how to create similar “derivative works.”
OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fast Company.
Here are three things to note about the case.
1. Who’s pressing charges?
In addition to the Authors Guild, 17 fiction authors have added their names to the list—many of them are novelists with massive catalogs of work. A media release explains that this class action suit “focuses on fiction writers as a first step, as it is a well-defined and cohesive class of writers, as works of fiction are already being widely mimicked with GPT.”
That said, the Authors Guild noted that it does see harm in the nonfiction markets, and has plans to address that as well.
The list of named plaintiffs includes: David Baldacci, Mary Bly, Michael Connelly, Sylvia Day, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham, Elin Hilderbrand, Christina Baker Kline, Maya Shanbhag Lang, Victor LaValle, George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, Douglas Preston, Roxana Robinson, George Saunders, Scott Turow, and Rachel Vail.