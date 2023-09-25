BY Godard Abel3 minute read

In an ever-accelerating digital world, we must acknowledge the need for a foundational shift in our approach to tech training. We’ve come to realize that maintaining competitiveness isn’t only about enhancing skills within our current teams or scouting talent with the right qualifications. It’s about fostering an ecosystem that cultivates tech talent from the ground up.

Such an investment in educating the future generation of tech professionals promises to set a ripple of positive change in motion, leading to organizations that thrive on innovation and increased success. Businesses today have an opportunity to tap into their resources and position of privilege to help cultivate the next generation of tech talent. To do so, here are five strategies they can adopt: 1. ENGAGE WITH STUDENTS & EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Many schools’ curricula have yet to adapt to the digital age, and career tracks in AI or cybersecurity are often a blind spot. With a whopping 44% of Gen Z students feeling that high school education barely scratches the surface of computing skills required for tech careers, there’s an obvious need for businesses to partner with educational institutions. By co-developing curricula, we can ensure that students are armed with relevant, up-to-date tech skills, streamlining the hiring process and making training more efficient for businesses. Beyond engaging the institutions, businesses should look for opportunities to work with students directly as well. Internships are one way to do this. With our internship program at G2, we’re actively recruiting students to learn and grow with us.

2. PROMOTE EXPERIENTIAL LEARNING The adage “learning by doing” rings especially true in tech. Facilitating immersive, hands-on training through coding boot camps, hackathons, and project-based assignments can equip students with not just technical skills, but also problem-solving abilities and critical thinking. Such early engagements also allow businesses to build meaningful connections with future talent, setting the stage for a smooth transition into the workforce. I’ve found hackathons are a great way to foster an entrepreneurial spirit among participants with hands-on application and learning. At two hackathons our company hosted last year, we saw about half of the ideas put into production quickly—with our employees and customers immediately reaping the benefits of the hackathon results.

advertisement

3. PAY IT FORWARD This year, my company made the commitment to join Pledge 1%, vowing to donate 1% of our equity to improve STEM education access for underprivileged and underrepresented populations. Tech companies are duty-bound to share their success and resources, and contributing to underserved communities allows us to bolster our diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. A diverse workforce will invariably lead to an innovation-rich environment. 4. DRIVE DIGITAL LITERACY

Just as young brains are primed for learning languages, they are equally receptive to tech skills like coding. By offering funded classes and camps, we can instill these essential skills early, providing them a competitive edge. This also creates a pool of digitally literate candidates, ensuring businesses attract and retain top-notch talent that will catalyze growth and innovation. 5. EMBRACE AI Despite concerns around AI, I believe students and employees should be empowered to use it. AI should serve as assistants, helping them to become more efficient and effective as knowledge workers. To reiterate the positive potential of AI in education, and even in reducing inequalities, I’ll turn to an excerpt from something Bill Gates published earlier this year: “In the United States, the best opportunity for reducing inequity is to improve education, particularly making sure that students succeed at math. The evidence shows that having basic math skills sets students up for success, no matter what career they choose. But achievement in math is going down across the country, especially for Black, Latino, and low-income students. AI can help turn that trend around.”