If AI is the new electricity, every business should have access

BY Keyvan Mohajer4 minute read

Many analogies have been made about breakthrough AI technology. It has been compared to the advent of the internet and even to electricity itself. That’s because AI is an enabler—when applied correctly, it should allow people to complete tasks more efficiently, improving productivity and freeing up their time to do other things. But when something this powerful comes onto the scene, it’s important that its value isn’t concentrated in the hands of just a few experts and big businesses. Every company should have the ability to harness real artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the experience of their employees and customers. My company has launched a voice AI service that allows absolutely any business to leverage voice-enabled generative AI to optimize human labor and drive revenue. Based on that experience, here are four reasons I believe all businesses, however small, need to take advantage of advancements in AI.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

1. AUTOMATE THE SMALL STUFF There was a time when we had to build and stoke a fire in order to warm our homes in the winter. These days, most of us rely on central heating and a thermostat to do the same thing. Essentially, we automated the task away—and that’s OK. There are plenty of other examples like this, and soon, AI will enable many more. My company is using AI to help businesses automate the answering of inbound customer service calls. The system uses information from a company’s website, alongside custom answers, to help callers get what they need without taking up extra staff time. It can also send further information over text or redirect a call to a specific person if the question is more complex.

And we’re not the only ones deploying AI to help human employees channel their attention to where it is most needed. Extremely helpful AI tools abound in the market, allowing businesses to automate burdensome tasks like appointment scheduling, create presentations and reports with minimal effort, or even optimize available inventory. AI doesn’t need to be the stuff of science fiction. Using AI to automate smaller, repetitive tasks is simple and should be accessible to any business owner. 2. PROVIDE A CONSISTENT EXPERIENCE

A recent survey of restaurant customers found that a huge 73%—over two-thirds—prefer automation over interacting with staff in certain areas of the business. You can speculate as to why that is, but it’s likely to be centered on efficiency and consistency. By having something like a voice AI handle inbound calls, businesses can meet these rising expectations. This can also help avoid the frustration customers can sometimes feel when the phone rings out or they get placed on hold. The same is true for other kinds of AI systems. Big retail brands are increasingly turning to companies like Stylitics to provide retail customers with trend intelligence and AI-driven tips to give a better understanding of how to get the most out of their purchases. Such tools also create reliable, personalized opportunities for upselling that don’t require human input.

advertisement

In many basic areas where employee time is better spent solving other problems, there are now smart, easy-to-use tools that help businesses make intelligent suggestions and provide customers with quick, useful information. 3. BUILD YOUR BRAND You might believe your staff members embody your brand—and for some lucky businesses that’s true—but for many, staff churn and the volatility of the labor market can result in both an inconsistent customer experience and an indistinct brand image. Where AI drives customer touchpoints, not only can a business achieve consistency of service, but the result may also be a clearer and more easily identifiable brand.

Whether that’s the direct customer contact of answering FAQs, promoting special offers, and suggesting upgrades, or providing an AI-driven consumer analysis behind the scenes, technology can provide businesses with a reliable opportunity to reinforce who they are and what they stand for to customers, which can help generate familiarity and trust. 4. GROW Needless to say, if AI can help businesses uplevel customer service and free up staff time, the conditions are right for growth. Conversely, those who don’t have full access to AI technology could be at a disadvantage—the equivalent of businesses still stoking their own fire while everyone else relies on a thermostat.

The first step is understanding what areas of your business could benefit from AI. It could be as simple as a tool to help with accounting tasks, like bookkeeping or payroll. Or a system that uses AI to combat cyber threats, something small businesses are three times more likely to face. And, of course, many business owners and executives are reaping the benefits of learning from AI-driven business insights—this kind of intelligence can be a great starting point when it comes to attracting customers. Further tools may help you cultivate loyalty by keeping them happy. Companies that were founded on AI have an important role to play in connecting smaller and medium-sized businesses to emerging technology. Not everyone can be expert-level, and those who don’t have the resources on their side should harness the infrastructure and know-how of others. Outside of the Big Tech providers, there will undoubtedly be a new patchwork of companies playing important roles that allow greater access to AI-enabled products and services. As businesses figure out precisely how that looks, the first step for many will be recognizing the value it can deliver, before learning exactly how they can take the critical steps to plug themselves into the “AI grid.”