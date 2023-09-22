BY Ed Jennings4 minute read

Once upon a time, not that long ago, everyone started moving into the digital world. The promise was that it would make business faster, easier, and more efficient; leaders would begin automating, collaborating, and moving faster; they would spend less time on menial tasks and more time on things that mattered. The promise was very exciting. And so was the potential for doing even more with data—leaders would make critical decisions grounded in facts, use analytics to grow their businesses, and even dabble in this AI thing to take another leap forward. Cut to where so many leaders are today: They have some great, actionable data in one system, and then more in another system. But they can’t connect the data since the systems don’t talk to each other. So they try to find a workaround: They export what they need into a spreadsheet, but end up stuck manipulating and making sense of it. And when they finally pitch some idea to address problems, nobody trusts the data.

GRAY WORK Even eking out some modest benefit takes hours every week trying to reconcile systems and information. It’s supremely frustrating. And I believe it’s why cynicism has crept in around digital transformation. I call this “gray work”—people chasing down data, filling in the blanks, and creating ad-hoc solutions so they can make do and get by. It’s not only frustrating knowledge workers, but it’s also hurting their productivity. In fact, an analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data in May found that business-sector productivity had declined for five straight quarters for the first time since 1948. In my time as CEO of Quickbase, I’ve heard so many horror stories from businesses of all sizes, industries, and locations across the globe. The pattern across these complex projects heavy with gray work is the same: People get mired in wrangling information from disparate places instead of the creative, analytical, insightful work that inspires them.

That’s incredibly frustrating. It’s a big reason why people leave companies, and why companies stall rather than grow and thrive. But work still has to be managed, decisions need to be made, and projects need to be delivered. Because while digital transformation has failed to live up to its promise for so many businesses, giving up is not really an option. ANOTHER DIGITAL TOOL IS NOT THE SOLUTION Throwing yet another tool into the mix isn’t the solution. People’s digital toolboxes are already exploding—between apps, services, products, and software, we found organizations are using an enormous number of tools (download required) to take on their most complex work. And each of those tools generates its own data to the point where people are overwhelmed by it all.

Leaders are missing a way to bring data together so they can get it to work the way they need it to—easily, seamlessly, quickly, and effectively. A great way to understand how this can work is through two examples our company has seen—one before and one after digital transformation. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN MANUFACTURING We do a lot of work with the manufacturing industry. Recently, we learned that one company was doing the quality assurance of its equipment—massive, elaborate, expensive machines—on handwritten notes passed around throughout the day. The equipment had an interface where you could get all sorts of quality data, but it was difficult and time-consuming to match that data with the notes, let alone figure out the materials that were needed or the quality issues that would come up.

That is a prime example of what we call “data fragmentation”—data that is all over the place, not connected, siloed. It feels a bit like the sailor in the famous Samuel Taylor Coleridge poem: “Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” For this company to get a big-picture view, someone would need to export data from each machine and then somehow compare it to the handwritten notes and align it by date and the exact machine. The question was: Was there a way they could have seen across these silos and gotten answers much faster? Yes—it comes with breaking down the information siloes preventing information from flowing freely. Eliminating this fragmentation unified their disconnected data to save money and time.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN TELECOMMUNICATIONS Another example is our work with a company in the telecommunications industry. To keep up with the growing number of high-bandwidth subscribers, the company splits existing nodes (the part of the cable system that allows homes and businesses to connect to the larger network). This happens continuously, in thousands of communities. But the more nodes get split, the more challenging it becomes to keep track of them, along with the equipment and on-location work needed to increase bandwidth for a particular area. One defective node can mean lots of frustrated customers.

We worked with the team to create a dashboard that puts everything from separate systems into one simple view. So now our client liaison can tell exactly where technicians should go to best optimize node splitting across the country. He’s not doing anything manually and he’s achieving an amazing level of precision. That’s just one example of what people imagined—hoped—digital transformation would be: Tech handling the gray work so that we have time to focus on other, more important things. And we have seen so many more across projects and industries. That’s how the promise comes alive. It’s how companies can operate more efficiently, both individually and organizationally. Once you can see, connect, and control your even most complex work, that’s when you can begin to see digital transformation come alive.

FINAL THOUGHTS So do leaders continue down the path of wasted time, energy, and revenue by continuing with gray work? Or do they embrace a future that actually fulfills the promise of digital transformation that they originally envisioned? So many companies are so close. It would be a shame to give up now. But it’s a choice: Stick with the status quo and be left behind, or embrace the new way of working and reap the full benefits of digital transformation.