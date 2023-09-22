BY Megan Teates2 minute read

Much has been said about the way the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us—the way we work, how we spend our time, and even how we decorate our homes. But how has it changed the way we eat? When the pandemic hit and restaurants were forced to close their doors, we saw a major uptick in grocery spending and cooking at home. But recent consumer spending statistics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis reveal that the grocery boom has fizzled out and more consumers are flocking to dining out. Even with inflation still being a top concern for many Americans, consumers are still choosing to spend their money at restaurants and with other food-services providers. While it’s great news for the restaurant industry that consumers are now back to dining out, we should not take for granted the lessons we’ve learned over the past three years. As a national leader with experience in all aspects of the foodservice and retail industry, I have learned a lot about how to spot trends, gather insights based on consumer behavior and, ultimately, help brands within the food industry build their businesses. Here are four insights I’ve learned over the course of the pandemic and during my time adjusting to the new normal.

1. SOCIAL MEDIA CAN BE USED TO GAUGE CONSUMER PERCEPTIONS IN REAL TIME From TikTok’s tomato feta pasta obsession to Instagram-worthy dinner hacks, foodie content is always going viral. Staying up to date on the latest recipes, restaurant experiences, and dietary movements is key to identifying trends as they unfold. A key strategy for my team at Affinity Group is to provide content to our clients and operators that will educate them and give them additional on-trend tools to help them grow their business.

2. GLOBALLY INSPIRED FLAVORS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND There is an increasing interest in global food trends that bring fresh and creative flavors that satisfy adventurous palettes. These global food trends continue to create buzz but aren’t the easiest to prepare at home, and some of the ingredients are not readily available at your typical local market. Retail food brands that simplify mealtimes, such as makers of ready-made sauces or frozen items like dumplings, make it easier and faster for consumers to prepare meals they may not have made in the past. Foodservice operators, whether fast-casual chains, independent restaurants, or university cafeterias, should embrace ethnic foods as well. 3. THE DEFINITION OF HEALTHY CONTINUES TO EVOLVE

We’re constantly redefining what we as a society consider healthy. In a recent survey done by Kitchn, whole ingredients such as produce and whole proteins are what real cooks and eaters identify as “healthy eating.” In addition, functional foods have risen in popularity post pandemic. 4. IT’S ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE Dining out is fun, but carry-out is fun too with add-ons like margaritas to-go or meal kits like Hello Fresh or Blue Apron. In the end, making a meal more entertaining and cutting down on the work is what consumers want.