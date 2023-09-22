BY Katie Jansen4 minute read

Despite a vacillating economy, the startup landscape is showing promising signs of a resurgence. Startup accelerator Y Combinator’s applications rose by 20% in 2022, with the number of applications at the start of this year increasing fivefold. Buzzworthy technologies—from generative artificial intelligence (AI) and data clean rooms to free ad-supported streaming television (FAST)—are sparking newfound inspiration and innovation across industries.

Amidst this surge within the startup economy, however, an adverse trend persists: Women remain underrepresented, especially in tech. Only 15% of tech startup founders are women, while just about a third have at least one female founder. And, while venture capitalists (VCs) have had to tighten their belts across the board, startups with all-women teams experienced a notable drop in funding last year, receiving just shy of 2% of the $238.3 billion in venture capital allocated, compared with 2.4% the year prior. While outnumbered and not as often in the limelight, women have been instrumental in driving the startup revolution—as founders of, leaders at, and investors in some of the most innovative technology companies today. To continue to empower female entrepreneurs who are changing the game in tech, business leaders—including other women of influence—play a critical role. Here are some actionable ways leaders can support women in their entrepreneurial and career journeys.

PROVIDE HANDS-ON MENTORSHIP Mentorship can take on many different forms in business. For women professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs in tech, having a dedicated and influential support system to advocate for their ideas and advancement is critical. Today, a number of businesses are taking steps to provide mentorship programs and resources internally for their employees, some of the most well-established of which include the Salesforce Women’s Network (SWN) and Deloitte’s Women’s Initiative Network (WIN).

In the startup world, female-centered networking groups are also taking shape within tech sectors where women remain largely underrepresented. A great example of this is the Biotech Sisterhood, which is made up of about 25 women CEOs in the biotech industry who meet to discuss their ideas, opportunities for mentorship and sponsorship, and how to support the next generation of women in the field. One of their members, Alice Zhang, was recently named to Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list of Rising Business Influencers and Fierce Biotech’s 2022 list of the Fiercest Women in Life Sciences. As a female leader and investor myself, I spend time purposefully mentoring and supporting women-founded and -run companies whenever I can. Many startups I work with are in their early phases of growth, and they’re seeking real advice on specific tactics. I like to check in regularly with those I mentor and focus our time on diving into the actionable next steps they can take on whatever they’re trying to pursue. I also open my network for those I mentor. Once I have an understanding of what they might need, I’ll help connect them to potential investors, partners, customers, and even hires. INVEST IN WOMEN-LED BUSINESSES

Of course, one of the best ways to “put one’s money where one’s mouth is” when it comes to supporting female founders and entrepreneurs is to invest financially in their businesses. Women have been integral to the startup space not only as founders and leaders within these businesses, but also as investors themselves. Data has shown that the U.S. venture capital system remains heavily male-dominated, with women representing less than 9% of all VCs. Still, new VC firms and organizations are setting out to help close that gap. How Women Lead, for example, is a community of more than 14,000 female executives focused on promoting women-led venture funds and making venture investing more accessible to women investors. The organization also helps women rise to the C-suite and find their spots on corporate boards. Another organization, the Female Founders Fund, supports women investing in women. The group is a seed stage venture fund that invests exclusively in female-founded companies.

RECOGNIZE INNOVATION COMES FROM ANYWHERE As the startup economy continues to make its comeback and thrive, taking the time to be open to what “new” and “different” looks like when investing, mentoring, and advising—and even when it comes to seeking a new role—will be important. More and more innovations are coming from diverse and nontraditional backgrounds, and being open and eager to those opportunities could be what brings a business leader or investor to their next successful venture. Dr. Rana el Kaliouby, co-founder of “emotion AI” startup Affectiva, has spoken a lot about her unconventional start to entrepreneurship and leading a business. Having grown up in the Middle East with the plan to work at a university in Egypt, Dr. el Kaliouby started Affectiva right out of MIT, eventually making the transition “from an Egyptian family to an American single mom” and moving her two children to Boston to build the company. Today, Dr. el Kaliouby is one of only a handful of female startup founders in the AI space, and is recognized as a leading voice in the field.