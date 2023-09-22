BY Gareth Noonan4 minute read

By now, everyone has heard of the demise of third-party data. It’s been spoken about ad nauseum and debated across every vertical. But since its phaseout has been so slow and dates have changed, the urgency to lean in to first-party data has waned. This is a huge mistake. In 2022, one study revealed that 37% of brands used exclusively first-party data to personalize customer experience, an increase from 31% the year prior. By leveraging first-party data, B2B marketers can personalize their messaging and content to better resonate with individual prospects and customers, increasing the likelihood of conversion and retention. With data privacy concerns and restrictions increasing, first-party data is an asset that B2B marketers can own and control. This keeps them from being beholden to data from other sources and enables them to maintain a competitive advantage while complying with evolving regulations. However, four misconceptions about first-party data prevent many B2B companies from taking full advantage of this resource. Here they are, along with a look at why they’re false.

MYTH 1: FIRST-PARTY DATA IS TOO LIMITED FOR B2B MARKETING This misconception is rooted in a lack of understanding about how extensive first-party data can be. Many companies have relied so heavily on third-party data for so long that the idea of using other sources can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Leveraging first-party data on your website can also provide insights into how B2B customers interact with your digital channels. By tracking metrics like page views, time spent on site and click-through rates, you can identify which content or features are most engaging to customers. This information can inform website optimizations, content creation and user experience enhancements.

MYTH 2: IT’S ONLY USEFUL FOR RETENTION MARKETING First-party data isn’t limited to retention marketing—it can also be a powerful tool for reaching new customers. In fact, one of the best ways to use it is to analyze your existing customer data to identify patterns and characteristics of your most valuable customers. Another way to use first-party data for new customer acquisition is by better understanding your target customer. This can be done by analyzing first-party data to understand a variety of pain points, dropoffs or other activities that may show customers who are dropping off. Then, you can use what you’ve learned to create customized content like blog posts, whitepapers or case studies that address those specific challenges.

By providing valuable content and relevant offers, you can attract new prospects who are seeking solutions to similar challenges. MYTH 3: FIRST-PARTY DATA IS NOT RELIABLE This is the statement I most commonly hear about first-party data, but it is an antiquated view of its capabilities, based on old information. Data accuracy is critical and can effect every aspect of campaigns and conversions. But, there are many steps B2B companies can take to ensure the accuracy and reliability of first-party data. Just like any data source, when using first-party data it’s imperative that steps are taken to ensure that the data being analyzed is accurate.

First, implement data quality checks. Plan to regularly check the accuracy and completeness of your first-party data to identify any errors, duplicates or inconsistencies. This can be done through automated processes, such as data profiling and data cleansing, or through manual reviews by data analysts. Next, provide transparency and control to customers. B2B companies should offer clear and concise explanations of how you collect, store and use first-party data from your customers. This can be done through privacy policies, cookie banners and consent forms that allow customers to opt in or opt out of data collection and processing. Finally, train and educate employees. This ensures that your employees, particularly those responsible for data collection and analysis, are trained on data privacy and security best practices. These include understanding the importance of obtaining proper consent for data collection, using secure data storage and transfer methods and complying with data protection regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.

MYTH 4: IT IS TOO EXPENSIVE TO COLLECT AND ANALYZE There’s a common idea that first-party data is expensive and thus not an effective tool to use in marketing, but that is typically due to the fact that there is an initial setup cost. Once it’s implemented and in use, B2B companies will be pleasantly surprised to discover that collecting and scrutinizing first-party data need not be an expensive endeavor. Here are a couple of cost-effective strategies: • Leverage readily available tools and resources such as website analytics tools, CRM systems and social media platforms for first-party data collection and analysis. Often, these platforms are either freely accessible or can be utilized at a minimal expense. They can offer insightful revelations about customer behavior and preferences.

• Place a higher priority on data quality over quantity. This can decrease your expenses related to data storage and analysis. Furthermore, it guarantees the collected data is meaningful and can directly influence decision-making. Employing machine learning algorithms and data visualization tools can help B2B companies analyze and extract valuable insights from their data. These cost-effective methods can support informed decision-making processes. CONCLUSION As the industry continues to evolve, first-party data is going to be the premium type of data to have, own, and use. It will make your own marketing efforts richer and more effective, and it’s something no one can take away.