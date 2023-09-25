Writers Guild of America reaches tentative agreement with producers, bringing strike’s end in sight

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Hollywood is one step closer to being back in business after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) have agreed to a tentative settlement, which should end the long-running writers’ strike.

The two sides announced the agreement Sunday evening, following talks that began Wednesday. Technically, WGA members remain on strike until the deal is approved by the guild’s members. Leaders of the WGA are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to lift the strike order. The terms of the three-year deal were not immediately released, but trade media reports indicate that AMPTP has agreed to higher pay rates and residual payments for streaming shows. New rules have reportedly been put into place regarding the use of generative artificial intelligence in the writing process as well. “The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement,” the WGA wrote in a Tweet Sunday evening. “This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The agreement will still need to be certified by WGA union members before the strike is officially over. Depending on when that happens, it could make this the longest work action in the guild’s history, surpassing the 1988 strike, which lasted 154 days. The WGA strike began on May 2. While the two sides were far apart for much of the last five months, things shifted last week when some of Hollywood’s biggest CEOs, including Bob Iger of Disney, Ted Sarandos of Netflix, and David Zaslav of Warner Bros. Discovery, got directly involved in the negotiations. The deal is expected to be passed by members, given its endorsement by leaders of the union.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional—with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,” the WGA Negotiating Committee wrote in a statement to members. “What remains now is for our staff to make sure everything we have agreed to is codified in final contract language. And though we are eager to share the details of what has been achieved with you, we cannot do that until the last ‘i’ is dotted. To do so would complicate our ability to finish the job. So, as you have been patient with us before, we ask you to be patient again—one last time.” The strike has been a devastating one for Hollywood so far. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced it expects its earnings to take a hit of between $300 million and $500 million due to the shutdown. The strike is estimated to be costing California’s economy $30 million a day at present. Meanwhile, settling issues with the writers was just half of the problem for studios. The actors’ union SAG-AFTRA remains on strike, which is about to enter its 70th day. While writers will be able to begin preparing scripts if the deal is approved, there won’t be anyone to fill those roles until that dispute is settled. That makes it unclear if any part of the 2023-2024 television season can be salvaged at this point. (Several films have already been pushed into 2024 due to the strikes.)