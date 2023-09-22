Why Google’s Elizabeth Reid isn’t rushing AI search

BY Jared Newman2 minute read

As the head of Google’s core search experience, Elizabeth Reid has a lot going on right now.

Reid, whose title is VP and GM of Search, is presiding over Google’s Search Generative Experience, an experimental version of the search engine that answers questions with generative AI. She’s also charged with bringing generative AI into Google Search proper, based on what the company learns from its experiments. But if you think Google is scrambling to rebuild search around a more chat-like interface—as Microsoft is doing with Bing—you’d be mistaken. Reid says Google’s integration of generative AI will evolve substantially from how it works in SGE, and that it’s ultimately just one part of Google’s broader attempts to improve search. “It’s certainly an important facet, but it is one facet,” she says.

Reid isn’t the only one at Google offering a measured response to the rise of tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. After The New York Times reported in December that Google managers had issued a “code red” over generative AI, CEO Sundar Pichai clarified that he personally never did such a thing (though he acknowledged that others at the company may have). The company has repeatedly used the phrase “bold and responsible” to frame its approach to AI, and Reid reiterated that messaging in an interview. But in the months since launching SGE, Google has learned that AI-generated text isn’t always the best answer. Load times are still an issue, Reid says, and you certainly don’t need an AI chatbot if you’re just looking up the weather or a nearby restaurant. You also might still prefer links over summaries, especially for points of view that a chatbot can’t provide. “People’s lived experiences are so important,” Reid says. “Most people aren’t willing to delegate their fashion choices to an AI bot—at least for some time to come.”