Why NASA’s Mars rovers could inspire a more ethical future for AI

BY The Conversation

Since ChatGPT’s release in late 2022, many news outlets have reported on the ethical threats posed by artificial intelligence. Tech pundits have issued warnings of killer robots bent on human extinction, while the World Economic Forum predicted that machines will take away jobs.

Instead of replacing humans, these robots partner with us to extend and complement human qualities. Along the way, they avoid common ethical pitfalls and chart a humane path for working with AI. The replacement myth in AI Stories of killer robots and job losses illustrate how a “replacement myth” dominates the way people think about AI. In this view, humans can and will be replaced by automated machines. Amid the existential threat is the promise of business boons like greater efficiency, improved profit margins, and more leisure time.

Often this teamwork means sending robots to do jobs that are physically dangerous for humans. Minesweeping, search and rescue, spacewalks, and deep-sea robots are all real-world examples. Teamwork also means leveraging the combined strengths of both robotic and human senses or intelligences. After all, there are many capabilities that robots have that humans do not—and vice versa. For instance, human eyes on Mars can see only dimly lit, dusty red terrain stretching to the horizon. So engineers outfit Mars rovers with camera filters to “see” wavelengths of light that humans can’t see in the infrared, returning pictures in brilliant false colors.

Meanwhile, the rovers’ onboard AI cannot generate scientific findings. It is only by combining colorful sensor results with expert discussion that scientists can use these robotic eyes to uncover new truths about Mars. Respectful data Another ethical challenge to AI is how data is harvested and used. Generative AI is trained on artists’ and writers’ work without their consent, commercial data sets are rife with bias, and ChatGPT “hallucinates” answers to questions. The real-world consequences of this data use in AI range from lawsuits to racial profiling.

I saw NASA engineers break down in anxious tears when the rovers Spirit and Opportunity were threatened by Martian dust storms. Unlike anthropomorphism—projecting human characteristics onto machines—this feeling is born from a sense of care for the machines. It is developed through daily interactions, mutual accomplishments, and shared responsibility. When machines inspire a sense of care, they can underline—not undermine—the qualities that make people human.

A better AI is possible In industries where AI could be used to replace workers, technology experts might consider how clever human-machine partnerships could enhance human capabilities instead of detracting from them. Script-writing teams may appreciate an artificial agent that can look up dialog or cross-reference on the fly. Artists could write or curate their own algorithms to fuel creativity and retain credit for their work. Bots to support software teams might improve meeting communication and find errors that emerge from compiling code. Of course, rejecting replacement does not eliminate all ethical concerns with AI. But many problems associated with human livelihood, agency, and bias shift when replacement is no longer the goal.