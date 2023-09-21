Nipah virus outbreak: What to know about the deadly disease spread by bats

A new viral outbreak is spreading in the state of Kerala, in southern India. It’s called the Nipah virus and its existence wasn’t even known about until 1999. Nipah is spread by pigs and bats, the latter of which are coming into closer contact with humans due to climate change. Here’s what you need to know about the Nipah virus outbreak.
- What is the Nipah virus? It’s a virus carried by fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Nipah virus, abbreviated NiV, was first detected in 1998 and identified in 1999. It’s a zoonotic disease, which means it is capable of being spread from animals to humans.
- What are the symptoms of Nipah virus infection? Those infected with the Nipah virus may not have any symptoms for between 4 and 14 days after infection. Initial symptoms include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, and vomiting. However, the initial symptoms can be hard to diagnose as a Nipah virus infection. Severe symptoms can follow, including seizures, disorientation, drowsiness, confusion, coma, and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).
- Is Nipah virus infection dangerous? Yes, very. The CDC says that death may occur in between 40% and 75% of cases. Long-term survivors often have persistent convulsions and personality changes.
- Is there a vaccine for the Nipah virus? No. Unfortunately, there’s not even any treatment available, though some immunotherapies are currently being tested. For those who are infected with the Nipah virus, doctors’ only treatment options include supportive care to help lessen symptoms.
- Where is the Nipah virus right now? Since the turn of the century, outbreaks have been primarily reported in southeast Asia, the Indo-Pacific, and Australia. But the most recent outbreak is in Kerala, India. Two people have already died because of Nipah virus infection, reports Mathrubhumi.
- How do bats spread the Nipah virus to humans? Nipah virus is spread from bats and pigs to humans through direct contact or contact with their bodily fluids. If you come into contact with an infected bat’s or pig’s blood, urine, or saliva, you can contract Nipah virus. For example, if a bat’s saliva remains on a piece of fruit it had licked and a person later eats that fruit, they can contract the Nipah virus.
- How does climate change play a role in the Nipah virus outbreak? As the climate alters, animal habitats and migratory patterns are disrupted. Their food supply may also be disrupted as well. These changes mean animals like bats may come into closer contact with humans by searching for food in populated areas like villages and cities instead of their natural habitats. The closer infected animals come to us, the more likely they will spread their diseases to us.
- Could the Nipah virus outbreak become a COVID-level pandemic? Right now, that’s unlikely. However, future pandemics are increasingly possible the closer animals with zoonotic diseases move toward human habitation centers due to climate change.